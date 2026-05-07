Nancy Guthrie Case Explodes as 'Human Bones' Found Near Missing 84-Year-Old's Arizona Home

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Police rushed to a desert region 15 miles from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., home after a streamer reported uncovering human remains. The human bones discovered at the site by A.J. Double U News do not belong to the missing 84-year-old, a news outlet confirmed on Thursday, May 7.

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"The bones found near Craycroft and River were determined to be human," the Tucson Police Department shared in a statement. "This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation. The University of Arizona's Anthropology Department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner assisted. This is not a criminal investigation." Authorities called the remains "prehistoric," with them being discovered near a site where Native American artifacts have been discovered.

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The investigation into Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, 84, has entered its fourth month, as the elderly woman has not been seen since January 31. The NBC anchor's mother reportedly spent the evening with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni before being reported missing the following day, after she failed to appear for her regular Sunday church livestream with friends.

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According to footage captured from her doorbell camera, a masked intruder was spotted on her front porch around 1:45 a.m. on February 1. Guthrie is believed to have been abducted before 2:30 a.m., when her pacemaker lost connection to her cellphone, which was discovered left behind. The investigation remains ongoing as no suspects have been identified in the case.