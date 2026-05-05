Kash Patel Loses It Over Nancy Guthrie Case as He Bashes Pima County Sheriff's Department for Delaying FBI in 'Critical' Moment of Investigation

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Kash Patel blasted the Pima County Sheriff's Department while discussing the handling of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, claiming the FBI was initially shut out from the investigation. During a Tuesday, May 5, conversation on the "Hang Out With Sean Hannity" podcast, the FBI director, 46, agreed with Sean Hannity, who said local police kept federal agencies in the dark during key moments in Guthrie's case.

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Kash Patel Claims FBI Was Initially 'Kept Out' of Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Source: Hang Out with Sean Hannity/YouTube Kash Patel claimed the FBI may have been able to extract more data from a doorbell camera had they gotten involved sooner.

"They did. The first 48 hours of anyone's disappearance are the most critical," Patel explained. "What we the FBI do, is say, 'Hey, we're here to help, what do you need?'" Though Patel agreed Guthrie's disappearance was within the state's jurisdiction, he claimed the federal organization was "kept out of the investigation for four days," a delay that's critical in a missing persons case. "When we were finally let in, look at what we did. We went in and got the Ring doorbell," Patel recalled, referring to footage of a masked individual captured at Guthrie's front door, which was originally believed to be unavailable due to lack of a subscription service.

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Source: Hang Out with Sean Hannity/YouTube Kash Patel claimed the FBI was blocked from looking into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

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Kash Patel Believes the FBI Could've Uncovered More Information

Source: Hang Out with Sean Hannity/YouTube Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

"We said, 'Hey, is anyone talking to leadership at Google?' We know that there was not a subscription service to capture all of the data ... but can we go into the cache, can we go into the data before it's deleted and see what we can find?" Patel explained. "That's why you have that image, because the FBI worked with Google to put that image out." Patel said the development could have happened sooner, and more information might have been revealed if efforts had started earlier.

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Local Police Declined Testing DNA at Quantico

Source: NBC Kash Patel claimed local police declined his offer to test DNA at the FBI's lab.

Patel claimed that he offered local authorities the option to test DNA collected at the crime scene at Quantico, but they declined, opting to instead send it to a private lab in Florida. "It's their call on where to send the DNA; we have Quantico, the best lab in the world, I had a fixed-wing aircraft ready to move it," he shared. "They said we're sending it to Florida." Patel reaffirmed that it was the local authorities' "call" to decide how the DNA was processed, to which Hannity, 64, replied that it was a "bad call."

Nancy Guthrie's Case Remains Ongoing

Source: NBC No suspects have been identified in the Nancy Guthrie case.