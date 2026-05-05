Kash Patel Loses It Over Nancy Guthrie Case as He Bashes Pima County Sheriff's Department for Delaying FBI in 'Critical' Moment of Investigation
May 5 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
Kash Patel blasted the Pima County Sheriff's Department while discussing the handling of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, claiming the FBI was initially shut out from the investigation.
During a Tuesday, May 5, conversation on the "Hang Out With Sean Hannity" podcast, the FBI director, 46, agreed with Sean Hannity, who said local police kept federal agencies in the dark during key moments in Guthrie's case.
Kash Patel Claims FBI Was Initially 'Kept Out' of Nancy Guthrie Investigation
"They did. The first 48 hours of anyone's disappearance are the most critical," Patel explained. "What we the FBI do, is say, 'Hey, we're here to help, what do you need?'"
Though Patel agreed Guthrie's disappearance was within the state's jurisdiction, he claimed the federal organization was "kept out of the investigation for four days," a delay that's critical in a missing persons case.
"When we were finally let in, look at what we did. We went in and got the Ring doorbell," Patel recalled, referring to footage of a masked individual captured at Guthrie's front door, which was originally believed to be unavailable due to lack of a subscription service.
Kash Patel Believes the FBI Could've Uncovered More Information
"We said, 'Hey, is anyone talking to leadership at Google?' We know that there was not a subscription service to capture all of the data ... but can we go into the cache, can we go into the data before it's deleted and see what we can find?" Patel explained. "That's why you have that image, because the FBI worked with Google to put that image out."
Patel said the development could have happened sooner, and more information might have been revealed if efforts had started earlier.
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Local Police Declined Testing DNA at Quantico
Patel claimed that he offered local authorities the option to test DNA collected at the crime scene at Quantico, but they declined, opting to instead send it to a private lab in Florida.
"It's their call on where to send the DNA; we have Quantico, the best lab in the world, I had a fixed-wing aircraft ready to move it," he shared. "They said we're sending it to Florida."
Patel reaffirmed that it was the local authorities' "call" to decide how the DNA was processed, to which Hannity, 64, replied that it was a "bad call."
Nancy Guthrie's Case Remains Ongoing
Savannah Guthrie's mother was last seen on January 31 after spending the evening with daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
At around 1:45 a.m. on February 1, her doorbell camera captured a masked intruder on the porch of her Tucson, Ariz., home. Per the reported timeline of events, she was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that morning when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind.
The 84-year-old was reported missing hours later after she failed to show up to a friend's house to watch a livestream of a church service.
The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made so far.