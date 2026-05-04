TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Masked Suspect Seen in Doorbell Footage 'May Have Been Eliminated,' Top Criminal Profiler Warns Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega 'Today' star Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mom has been missing for just over three months. Allie Fasanella May 4 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The man captured on Nancy Guthrie's front porch around the time she vanished could have been taken out, a renowned criminal profiler suspects. Appearing in the new CW special entitled, NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, which premieres on Wednesday, May 6, Dr. Ann Burgess speculated the masked suspect "may have been eliminated." The inspiration for Netflix’s Mindhunter explained to reporter Brian Entin that "the boss" might have killed the person seen on the 84-year-old's Nest doorbell camera on Sunday, February 1.

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'Schemer Behind the Scenes'

Source: NBC It remains unclear if the person seen on Nancy Guthrie's front porch acted alone.

"It was well-planned. They got away with it," she said, implying that multiple perps were involved in the alleged abduction of Today star Savannah Guthrie's mother. Forensic psychologist Dr. Gary Brucato chimed in, "This person, whoever this guy is at the door, if he is caught, if he’s alive and is caught, he will lead down the spiderweb to the center where you will find somebody who is a wolf in sheep’s clothing." He explained he believes there's "some schemer behind the scenes" who hired the masked man to kidnap Nancy from her home near Tucson, Ariz.

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Details of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Source: NBC A trail of Nancy Guthrie's blood was discovered on her front porch.

The NBC anchor's mom was last seen alive on Saturday, January 31, and investigators believe she was the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Droplets of blood confirmed to be hers was notably found at the scene. Per the reported timeline of events, she was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind. The aforementioned intruder was caught outside her front door approximately 45 minutes earlier. The individual appeared to be tampering with her surveillance camera.

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'This Person Knew Her'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The Arizona retiree was last seen by family members hours before she vanished.

Per clips obtained by OK!, Ann also said she thinks the perp knew Nancy "is some way," but she "wouldn't think" the grandma knew her kidnapper. "I agree this person knew her. I don’t think she knew this person," criminologist, behavioral analyst, and attorney Dr. Casey Jordan added. "And it could have been, we have to consider, it could have been somebody who saw her on the Today show with her daughter, Savannah." Casey went on to theorize it also "could have been any of hundreds of service workers" who had been in the desert home where she lived for decades.

Unverified Ransom Demands Have Been Made

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook DNA evidence is undergoing analysis at the FBI's lab.