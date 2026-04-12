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Nancy Guthrie Case Rages On: Former Prosecutor Claims Her Kidnapper Is Most Likely a Repeat Offender

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A former prosecutor claims Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper is most likely a repeat offender.

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April 12 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

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Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper is most probably a repeat offender who is already in the legal system, former prosecutor Matt Murphy claimed.

The mother of Savannah Guthrie has been missing since February 1 after she vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home.

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image of Nancy and savannah guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Matt explained to the "Prof Jo Explains" YouTube channel how Pima County police officers most likely have the perpetrator in their system without even realizing it.

“I will bet my bottom dollar that this guy, whoever he is, turns out to be a known dude in the jail of Pima County,” he said, adding he's dumbfounded over the fact cops haven't found the suspects yet.

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Nancy Guthrie's Home Was 'Immaculate' After Abduction

image of Nancy and savannah guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home was 'immaculate' after her disappearance.

“I would not be at all surprised if this guy hasn’t been a frequent flyer and released on some ridiculous social justice program,” he said. “I would not be at all surprised to see it.”

Law enforcement officials previously described Nancy's home as "immaculate" with "no signs of assault” inside the area. Blood was also discovered on the 84-year-old's front porch following her mysterious disappearance.

Forensic researcher Dr. Ann Burgess also gave her analysis of Nancy's abduction and claimed she was taken as an act of retribution.

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image of Nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Blood was found on Nancy Guthrie's doorstep.

“I think something went very wrong inside the house,” she said on a recent episode of Brian Entin Investigates.

She added how just a small amount of blood appeared in evidence. “Where does it go?” Ann said. “Does it go into a car? Does it follow a path? … It’s just like it vanishes. She just vanishes.”

“Who in her orbit — let’s call it that, it could be family, it could be friends — would be hurt the most [by the kidnapping]?” she wondered.

Nancy Guthrie Could Have Been Kidnapped Due to a 'Revenge' Plot

image of Nancy and savannah guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The 84-year-old's kidnapping could have been due to retribution.

“Something could have come up there that we don’t know about, and that’s up to people in her orbit to figure out. Because it’s a very mean, angry, horrible thing to do. And then if it goes wrong — which obviously it did, I think — it doesn’t make sense that she would be a target to do more than abduct her," Ann went on.

“Is there retaliation? Is there revenge? You want to go down that line of possible motives, and that this is some way of getting even or whatever. I’m just listing them. It’s not that I think that it’s any one of those, but those would be possible motives. I mean, we usually do that anytime we’re profiling and trying to go after motive," the A Killer by Design author noted.

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