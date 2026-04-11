Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping Could Have Been a Form of 'Revenge' as 'Something Went Very Wrong Inside Her House,' Forensic Expert Claims
April 11 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
A forensic expert theorized that Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping could have been tied to a "revenge" ploy.
The 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie went missing on February 1 from her home in Tucson, Arizona and has not yet been found.
'She Just Vanished'
Researcher Dr. Ann Burgess appeared on a recent episode of Brian Entin Investigates where she stated her claim Nancy was taken as an act of retribution.
“I think something went very wrong inside the house,” she said, noting there was blood found at the scene of the crime.
The psychiatric nurse added Burgess how just a small amount of blood appeared in evidence. “Where does it go?” Ann said. “Does it go into a car? Does it follow a path? … It’s just like it vanishes. She just vanishes.”
“Who in her orbit — let’s call it that, it could be family, it could be friends — would be hurt the most [by the kidnapping]?” she wondered.
“Something could have come up there that we don’t know about, and that’s up to people in her orbit to figure out. Because it’s a very mean, angry, horrible thing to do. And then if it goes wrong — which obviously it did, I think — it doesn’t make sense that she would be a target to do more than abduct her," Ann went on.
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Dr. Ann Burgess Believes There Could Be Several Motives for Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping
“Is there retaliation? Is there revenge? You want to go down that line of possible motives, and that this is some way of getting even or whatever. I’m just listing them. It’s not that I think that it’s any one of those, but those would be possible motives. I mean, we usually do that anytime we’re profiling and trying to go after motive," the A Killer by Design author added.
Very little clues have been present in Nancy's abduction case as investigators are currently still searching for her.
Savannah Guthrie Returned to 'Today' on April 6
The Guthrie family received a plethora of ransom notes that asked for cash in exchange for Nancy's safe return.
TMZ was sent two ransom messages on April 6 where the perpetrators claimed they know where her body is. The outlet received the notes on the same day Savannah, 54, returned to host the Today show for the first time since her mother's disappearance.
"I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin and I’ll tell you,” the memo said, adding Nancy was "dead."