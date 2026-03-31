Nancy Guthrie's 'Clean' Arizona Home Showed 'No Signs of an Assault' 2 Months After She Disappeared, Claims True Crime Reporter
March 31 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home in Arizona reportedly showed "no signs of an assault," NewsNation reporter Brian Entin, who was reporting from her house, claimed on March 31.
The 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie has been missing since February 1, and the case is still ongoing.
Nancy Guthrie's Rooms Were in 'Immaculate' Condition
"This new information sort of makes sense with the big picture of what we know," Brian said, adding some of the rooms inside her residence were in pristine condition after she disappeared.
"A source very close to the investigation now [confirms] to us that there were no signs of an assault inside Nancy Guthrie's home, that most of the rooms were described as 'immaculate,' so the house was very, very clean," Brian alleged.
Nancy Guthrie's Home Provides No Clues About Her Disappearance
"[It] makes sense when you go back to what Savannah said, which is that when her sister and brother-in-law showed up, they weren't sure what happened, she had basically just vanished at one point, they had even thought that maybe an ambulance had taken her away," he noted.
He went on: "That's because there was, according to this source, nothing in the house that appeared out of the ordinary."
When Savannah, 54, spoke with good friend Hoda Kotb earlier this month, the Today show anchorwoman stated that her mother's home provided no clues about what happened to her.
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In her chat with Hoda, 61, Savanah's mother's back doors were “propped open," and "there was blood on the front doorstep."
"And the camera had been yanked off. And so we were saying, ‘This is not OK. Something is very wrong here,'" Savannah said.
Savannah Guthrie Will Return to 'Today' on April 6
Savannah was teary-eyed during the interview, clearly emotional over the situation. “Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony,” she sobbed.
“And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night. Every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable," she continued.
"But those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now," she concluded.
The journalist also revealed her comeback date for the Today show during the chat: April 6.