Nancy Guthrie Case: NewsNation Reporter Says 'Hair Sample' From Her House Could Be 'Significant' Evidence

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The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is taking another turn — and now, a new detail could play a key role. On Thursday, April 16, Brian Entin, who has been closely following the case since day one, revealed on his podcast, “Brian Entin Investigates,” that “some DNA evidence from Guthrie's home has been sent to the FBI's lab for advanced analysis,” per a source who spoke with him.

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Source: Brian Entin/Youtube Brian Entin revealed that DNA evidence from Nancy Guthrie’s home is now being analyzed by the FBI.

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He later expanded on the development in a post on X, pointing to one specific piece of evidence that could matter. “The hair sample from Nancy Guthrie's house could be significant and comes at a time when scientists are able to get DNA off of rootless hair. This was not possible until recently. The technology is advancing quickly,” he wrote.

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The hair sample from Nancy Guthrie's house could be significant and comes at a time when scientists are able to get DNA off of rootless hair. This was not possible until recently. The technology is advancing quickly.

More here:https://t.co/QxcO9s9sfz — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) April 16, 2026 Source: @BrianEntin/X

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According to his source, the hairs collected inside Guthrie’s home are now being reexamined — this time by the FBI — after initially being sent to a lab in Florida. Entin said that detail stood out. “That's an interesting part of this because we haven't known in the past that some of the evidence that they are testing for DNA has been hair,” Entin explained on his podcast.

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Source: Brian Entin/Youtube

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Still, authorities are making it clear this isn’t exactly new territory. Quoting a statement from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Entin noted that investigators have been “working alongside the FBI from the very beginning.” “This is not new information. The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI, the lab, and other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing,” he said.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram A hair sample from the home could be significant due to new advancements in DNA testing technology.

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Online, reactions quickly poured in — with some questioning the timeline. “What are you saying ? That that lab did not test the hair fiber?? Or what? Or is the FBI just getting the hair fiber now and testing it???🤔,” one user asked. Another added, “It astounds me that they haven’t found these hairs in the numerous times they’ve searched her home.”

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Source: Brian Entin/Youtube An FBI official later stepped in to clarify the situation.

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An FBI official later stepped in to clarify the situation, emphasizing that the process has been underway since February. "There is no new DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case. The FBI requested this material over two months ago," the official said, per ABC7. "The Pima County Sheriff's Office sent it to a private lab in Florida. Eleven weeks later, that lab has now transferred an original hair sample to the FBI Laboratory for testing. We remain fully committed to this investigation."

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Officials confirmed the DNA sample may come from multiple individuals, making the analysis more complex.

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Investigators have previously said the DNA collected from Guthrie’s home is complex. The sheriff’s department noted that the sample appears to come from more than one person, meaning it needs to be carefully separated before it can be useful.