or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > investigation
OK LogoNEWS

Nancy Guthrie Case: NewsNation Reporter Says 'Hair Sample' From Her House Could Be 'Significant' Evidence

nancy guthrie case hair sample significant report
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; Brian Entin/Youtube

Brian Entin said a ‘hair sample’ from Nancy Guthrie’s home could be important in her ongoing case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 17 2026, Published 7:26 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is taking another turn — and now, a new detail could play a key role.

On Thursday, April 16, Brian Entin, who has been closely following the case since day one, revealed on his podcast, “Brian Entin Investigates,” that “some DNA evidence from Guthrie's home has been sent to the FBI's lab for advanced analysis,” per a source who spoke with him.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brian Entin revealed that DNA evidence from Nancy Guthrie’s home is now being analyzed by the FBI.
Source: Brian Entin/Youtube

Brian Entin revealed that DNA evidence from Nancy Guthrie’s home is now being analyzed by the FBI.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

He later expanded on the development in a post on X, pointing to one specific piece of evidence that could matter.

“The hair sample from Nancy Guthrie's house could be significant and comes at a time when scientists are able to get DNA off of rootless hair. This was not possible until recently. The technology is advancing quickly,” he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @BrianEntin/X
Article continues below advertisement

According to his source, the hairs collected inside Guthrie’s home are now being reexamined — this time by the FBI — after initially being sent to a lab in Florida.

Entin said that detail stood out.

“That's an interesting part of this because we haven't known in the past that some of the evidence that they are testing for DNA has been hair,” Entin explained on his podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Brian Entin/Youtube
Article continues below advertisement

Still, authorities are making it clear this isn’t exactly new territory.

Quoting a statement from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Entin noted that investigators have been “working alongside the FBI from the very beginning.”

“This is not new information. The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI, the lab, and other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of A hair sample from the home could be significant due to new advancements in DNA testing technology.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A hair sample from the home could be significant due to new advancements in DNA testing technology.

MORE ON:
investigation

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Online, reactions quickly poured in — with some questioning the timeline.

“What are you saying ? That that lab did not test the hair fiber?? Or what? Or is the FBI just getting the hair fiber now and testing it???🤔,” one user asked.

Another added, “It astounds me that they haven’t found these hairs in the numerous times they’ve searched her home.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of An FBI official later stepped in to clarify the situation.
Source: Brian Entin/Youtube

An FBI official later stepped in to clarify the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

An FBI official later stepped in to clarify the situation, emphasizing that the process has been underway since February.

"There is no new DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case. The FBI requested this material over two months ago," the official said, per ABC7. "The Pima County Sheriff's Office sent it to a private lab in Florida. Eleven weeks later, that lab has now transferred an original hair sample to the FBI Laboratory for testing. We remain fully committed to this investigation."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Officials confirmed the DNA sample may come from multiple individuals, making the analysis more complex.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Officials confirmed the DNA sample may come from multiple individuals, making the analysis more complex.

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators have previously said the DNA collected from Guthrie’s home is complex.

The sheriff’s department noted that the sample appears to come from more than one person, meaning it needs to be carefully separated before it can be useful.

Chris Nanos recently shared that the process could take time, telling a Neighborhood Watch group it may take up to six more months to isolate the strands investigators need.

He also revealed that multiple labs across the country — possibly as many as five — are now involved in analyzing the evidence, though specific details about their roles remain unclear.

The 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since February 1, and the search for answers is still very much ongoing.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.