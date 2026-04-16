Nancy Guthrie Investigation: FBI Analyzing 'Potentially Critical DNA' Found Inside Her Home

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Authorities may have hit a breakthrough in the case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie. According to ABC News, a source claimed the FBI is currently analyzing "potentially critical DNA" found inside the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., home, where she was taken from on February 1. The report revealed a private Florida lab working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department sent over the DNA sample recently. Personnel are using advanced technology to try and identify the DNA that may belong to the kidnappers. NewsNation claimed a strand of hair was also sent over to be analyzed.

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What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31.

As OK! reported, when authorities first found DNA in Nancy's home, they said the sample was "mixed," meaning it contained material from more than one person. At the time, Sheriff Chris Nanos said it could take months for specialists to analyze it. Other than the DNA, the only lead police have is footage of a masked man tampering with Nancy's doorbell camera. Authorities are in the midst of tracking down where items like the individual's gun holster was bought to help them find the suspect.

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Source: mega A man was seen trying to disable Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

The state of Nancy's well-being remains unknown, but drops of her blood were found inside and outside her home. It was also revealed she takes essential daily medication and uses a pacemaker. In March, the sheriff said investigators think they know the motive behind the kidnapping, but they aren't revealing that information publicly. "We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we can’t, we’re not 100 percent sure of that," he explained.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie acknowledged her mom may be dead.

Several ransom notes were sent to the Guthrie family demanding funds in Bitcoin, but it's unknown if the messages were from the real abductors. Nonetheless, Savannah and her family are offering a reward of up to $1 million for their mother's "recovery," even if she's no longer alive.

Savannah Guthrie Returned to 'Today'

Source: @today/x