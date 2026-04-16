Nancy Guthrie Investigation: FBI Analyzing 'Potentially Critical DNA' Found Inside Her Home
April 16 2026, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Authorities may have hit a breakthrough in the case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie.
According to ABC News, a source claimed the FBI is currently analyzing "potentially critical DNA" found inside the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., home, where she was taken from on February 1.
The report revealed a private Florida lab working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department sent over the DNA sample recently. Personnel are using advanced technology to try and identify the DNA that may belong to the kidnappers.
NewsNation claimed a strand of hair was also sent over to be analyzed.
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
As OK! reported, when authorities first found DNA in Nancy's home, they said the sample was "mixed," meaning it contained material from more than one person. At the time, Sheriff Chris Nanos said it could take months for specialists to analyze it.
Other than the DNA, the only lead police have is footage of a masked man tampering with Nancy's doorbell camera. Authorities are in the midst of tracking down where items like the individual's gun holster was bought to help them find the suspect.
The state of Nancy's well-being remains unknown, but drops of her blood were found inside and outside her home. It was also revealed she takes essential daily medication and uses a pacemaker.
In March, the sheriff said investigators think they know the motive behind the kidnapping, but they aren't revealing that information publicly.
"We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we can’t, we’re not 100 percent sure of that," he explained.
- Nancy Guthrie Investigation Uncovers 'Biological Evidence' That Could Be From Kidnap Suspect: Source
- Sheriff Refutes Claims FBI Is Blocked From Accessing Key Evidence in Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mom
- Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Could Be Identified From 'Critical' DNA Left at Crime Scene, Says Sheriff
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Several ransom notes were sent to the Guthrie family demanding funds in Bitcoin, but it's unknown if the messages were from the real abductors.
Nonetheless, Savannah and her family are offering a reward of up to $1 million for their mother's "recovery," even if she's no longer alive.
Savannah Guthrie Returned to 'Today'
Nancy's daughter Savannah took a two-month hiatus from her job at Today to cope with the situation, but on April 6, she returned to the studio.
"Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," the journalist said as she kicked off her first episode upon her return.
"Yes, it's good to have you back at home," noted co-anchor Craig Melvin.
"Well, here we go, ready or not," Savannah continued. "Let's do the news."