NewsNation Star Brian Entin Reveals the Question He Wants to Ask Savannah Guthrie as Her Mom Remains Missing

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Entin is deeply invested in the case of Nancy Guthrie — and now, he’s hoping to sit down with her daughter Savannah Guthrie. The NewsNation senior national correspondent has been covering the disappearance for more than 65 days, and he admitted the case has stuck with him in a very personal way.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Brian Entin/Youtube Brian Entin has become deeply invested in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

Article continues below advertisement

“I would love to interview Savannah, and I’ve obviously, behind the scenes, been trying to make that happen,” Brian shared with an outlet on April 8, referring to the Today show anchor, who returned to the studio on April 6 for the first time since her mom went missing. “If anybody reads this and has a connection, that would be amazing, just because I’ve been so close to the case and I have so much sympathy for her and what her family has gone through,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

For Brian, the interview wouldn’t just be about headlines — it’s about understanding the emotional side of the story. Brian said he wants insight into Savannah’s “relationship with her mom.” “Then also about the investigation,” he explained. “I understand her interview with the Today show and with Hoda [Kotb], and Hoda is her friend, but there were some follow-ups that I would really like to ask about — about what they were kind of going through when they first learned what happened, and what she thinks may have happened behind the scenes.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The correspondent shared that he wants to better understand Savannah Guthrie’s relationship with her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

The journalist has been closely following the case from the very beginning. After Nancy disappeared on February 1, Brian traveled to her hometown the next day and stayed there for nearly 43 days straight, immersing himself in the story.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Over time, he admitted the case became more than just another assignment. “I have become emotionally invested. I know as a journalist, a lot of the time, you’re supposed to keep emotions out of it, but it’s kind of impossible to do that, especially when you cover cases like the way that I do, where I really just pretty much embed myself into the story,” he said. “I get to know all of the players involved.”

Article continues below advertisement

That emotional connection has even impacted his personal life. Because of the situation, Brian said he became more protective of his own mom. “Even the first time I came home, I got her security cameras. She didn’t have cameras!” he shared. “My own mom, she lives alone. How does she not have cameras? I think that aspect of it has kind of seeped into me. I’m an only child. I’m really close to my mom, and I think maybe that’s one of the reasons I’ve become so invested in this case.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Brian Entin/Youtube The journalist also took extra precautions to ensure his own mother’s safety.

Article continues below advertisement

As the investigation continues, more than two months after the 84-year-old went missing, Brian remains hopeful that answers are coming. “Based on everything that I know and in my gut, I really feel like there is going to be a resolution to this case,” he suggested. “I have sources, and I know behind the scenes how hard they’re working. There’s this task force that was set up. They’re working full-time around the clock, not only the local detectives, but there are dedicated FBI agents who are so determined.”