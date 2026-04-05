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Nancy Guthrie Case: Sheriff Chris Nanos Was Probed by TSA for Carrying Gun Through Security Years Before Investigation Began

image of Chris nanos, inset Nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram/Fox 10/YouTube

Sheriff Chris Nanos is handling Nancy Guthrie's disappearance case.

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April 5 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is being slammed over a previous incident that occurred at a local airport in November 2024.

The police officer is currently heading the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance and has frequently been called out over his handling of the case.

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An Arizona Citizen Brought Up the Incident to County Officials

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image of Chris nanos
Source: @MEGYN KELLY SHOW/YOUTUBE

Sheriff Chris Nanos was previously probed by TSA for carrying a gun through security.

TSA agents reportedly stopped him at the security checkpoint due to the fact he had a loaded, unconcealed and undeclared firearm in his possession.

An Arizona native named Cory Stephens bashed Nanos to the county’s board of supervisors over the TSA gun debacle. “If a private citizen had encountered that at the airport, the consequences would have been greater,” she told Fox News on April 3.

Stephens added she was upset that Nanos was not being treated fairly over the matter and didn’t face any real repercussions.

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image of Chris nanos
Source: @10NEWS/YOUTUBE

Chris Nanos' gun was unconcealed.

The gun Nanos put in his carry-on bag in 2024 was spotted by a TSA technician and then told another agent. Five rounds were found in the gun’s magazine at the time, with Nanos missing his flight due to the altercation.

Another TSA agent brought him into a screening room where his weapon was investigated and it was held in a plastic holster. No charges were brought as a result of the situation at the time.

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image of Chris nanos
Source: Fox 10/YouTube

Chris Nanos' superiors were notified of the incident.

After a report was written down, the FBI, Nanos’ superiors and Homeland Security were notified of the incident.

“As a law enforcement officer, he should know the TSA rules, how to declare a weapon, secure it and follow the same rules as everyone else,” Stephens said.

Retired FBI agent James Gagliano also gave his take on the issue and told the outlet he found the situation questionable as a police officer should know how to carry a weapon legally.

“You declare yourself as a law enforcement officer ahead of time,” he said.

Savannah Guthrie's Mother Has Been Missing Since February 1

image of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1 and little clues have been provided about her whereabouts since then.

Other Arizona citizens also aren't happy with Nanos' conduct. "I would say that he ruined a great department,” a source said during the April 2, episode of Brian Entin Investigates.“It’s saveable if he steps aside, and I would ask him to step aside.”

The police department's morale is also “extremely low" right now, according to the insider.

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