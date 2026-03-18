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Nancy Guthrie Case: Sheriff Leading Investigation Facing Recall as Residents Claim He's Been An 'Embarrassment' to the Community 

photo of Chris Nanos.
Source: 10NEWS/YOUTUBE

The recall effort against Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos gains steam as residents blast cop involved in Nancy Guthrie an 'embarrassment.'

March 18 2026, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is facing a formal recall effort following intense criticism over his handling of the high-profile disappearance and suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

The recall petition was filed with the Pima County Elections Department on March 12.

The effort is led by Daniel Butierez, a Republican congressional candidate, who describes it as a bipartisan movement with around 500 volunteers collecting signatures.

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image of Organizers must collect 120,000 valid signatures from Pima County residents within 120 days to trigger a recall election.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Organizers must collect 120,000 valid signatures from Pima County residents within 120 days to trigger a recall election.

Organizers must collect 120,000 valid signatures from Pima County residents within 120 days to trigger a recall election.

“This is a bipartisan effort. It’s not like we’re trying to get signatures from one party or the other,” Butierez told The New York Post.

Sheriff Chris has acknowledged the effort, stating it is the "right of the people" and that he will "honor the will of the people.”

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image of Chris Nanos has received backlash amid the Nancy Guthrie case.
Source: @MEGYN KELLY SHOW/YOUTUBE; NBC NEWS

Chris Nanos has received backlash amid the Nancy Guthrie case.

Daniel said that Pima County deputies told him they wanted to launch the recall campaign themselves, but were “afraid of repercussions from Sheriff Nanos.”

“I decided I’d do it because I’m a congressional candidate, I’m already in the spotlight, and I don’t see Nanos messing with me,” he told the Post.

On Friday, March 13, Pima County police “had a unanimous vote of no confidence” in the sheriff, according to Daniel, who is running against Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva.

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image of The recall has been driven by several issues, including early investigative errors by Chris Nanos.
Source: mega

The recall has been driven by several issues, including early investigative errors by Chris Nanos.

The recall has been driven by several issues, including early investigative errors by Chris, such as releasing the crime scene too quickly and failing to deploy a thermal-imaging search plane for three hours due to a personal clash with a deputy.

There have also been allegations that Chris blocked the FBI from key evidence, including DNA samples and a glove, by insisting they be sent to a private lab instead of the FBI's lab in Quantico, Va.

Recent reports from the Arizona Republic revealed that Chris' public resume misstated his employment history at the El Paso Police Department. It stated he resigned in 1984, when he actually resigned instead of being terminated in 1982 following several disciplinary infractions.

image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

“He has been an embarrassment to Tucson and to Pima County with this Nancy Guthrie case,” Daniel said, noting that allegations that Chris lied under oath about his employment history were the final straw.

“Everyone’s pretty disgusted, Democrats and Republicans,” Daniel said.

Nancy has been missing from her Tucson, Ariz., home since January 31. Despite a $100,000 FBI reward and a $1 million reward from the Guthrie family, her whereabouts remain unknown.

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