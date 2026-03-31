Key Takeaways From Savannah Guthrie's Interview About Missing Mom Nancy

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Savannah Guthrie 'in Agony' Over Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie broke her silence in her first sit-down following her mom Nancy's disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie sat down for her first interview since her mom, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped. In a two-part pre-taped interview with Hoda Kotb on Today, which aired on March 26 and 27, Savannah grew emotional as she shared the whole family is "in agony" amid the matriarch's disappearance. "It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night — every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable — but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now," she told Hoda.

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Savannah Guthrie Assumed Nancy Had 'Medical Episode' the Night Before She Went Missing

Source: TODAY/YouTube The pre-taped interview aired on March 26 and 27.

Savannah said she presumed her 84-year-old mom had a "medical episode in the night" when she first learned on February 1 that Nancy was missing. She told Hoda she thought "somehow the paramedics had come because the back doors were propped open, and that didn't make any sense. We thought maybe they came and there was a stretcher, and they took her out the back." Savannah previously said her mom is "fragile" and is "living in constant pain." Nancy also has a pacemaker, which had a spike at 2 a.m. on the day she disappeared.

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The Moment Savannah Guthrie Learned Nancy Was Missing

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's colleague Hoda Kotb interviewed her on an episode of 'Today.'

Things reportedly "didn't make any sense" since Nancy's phone and purse were still at home. "My sister called me and I said, 'Is everything okay?' And she said, 'No, Mom's missing,'" she said of Annie Guthrie informing her of what happened. "I said, 'What? What are you talking about?' She said, 'She's gone.'" They began calling different local hospitals in the hopes of locating their mother. "From the very early moments Annie and Tommy [Tommaso Cioni] were saying, 'This isn't that case that you are used to where someone wanders off. She can't wander off,'" Savannah added. "My mom, she was in tremendous pain. Her back was very bad... on a good day, she could walk down to the mailbox and get the mail, but most days not. So there was no 'wander off.' And the doors were propped open and there was blood on the front doorstep and the Ring camera had been ripped off, and so we were saying, 'This is not okay. Something is very wrong here.'" Savannah's brother, Camron Guthrie, became the first consider a possible kidnapping. The journalist said Camron "spent his career in the military and worked in intelligence and is a fighter pilot and just brilliant, and he saw very clearly right away what this was." "And even on the phone when I called him, he knew. He said, 'I think she's been kidnapped for ransom,'" she continued.

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How Savannah Guthrie's Daughter Reacted to Nancy's Disappearance

Source: TODAY/YouTube; @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen on January 31.

Elsewhere in the interview, the mom-of-two noted her 11-year-old daughter, Vale, has a heartbreaking reaction to her grandmother's disappearance. "It's so hard with kids, you know, because you want to protect them," Savannah admitted. "Vale would write me all the time, 'Mama, any leads? You hear anything? Any hope?'" The broadcaster said she and her husband, Mike Feldman, "try to talk to" their kids and "give them a little more certainty than we have, to let them grieve." She also acknowledged how it has been particularly difficult for Annie and Tommaso since they live near Nancy's Tucson, Ariz., home. "There's just a way in which this is even so much harder on Annie and Tommy and Omo because they're there," she told Hoda. "And they were there every day for my mom. They made it possible for her to stay in the house we grew up in that she loved so much."

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Guthrie Family Believes Ransom Notes Are Real

Source: TODAY/YouTube Multiple news outlets confirmed receiving ransom notes.

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During the Today interview, Savannah indicated she believes the ransom notes given to her family may be real. "There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came," she said. "And I think most of them, it's my understanding, are not real. And I didn't see them. But a person that would send a fake ransom note really has to look deeply at themselves. To a family in pain. But I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real." For what it's worth, multiple ransom notes were sent in the first week after Nancy disappeared.

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Savannah Guthrie Slammed 'Irresponsible and Cruel Speculation' Amid the Case

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook The family has released emotional video messages as they plead for Nancy Guthrie's safe return.

Hoda asked Savannah about the speculation that a family member could have been responsible for Nancy's disappearance. "When you talk about the cruel speculation, the whispers, the innuendo that it was somebody in your family, how did you weather that?" Hoda queried. "It's unbearable," Savannah remarked "And it piles pain upon pain. There are no words, there are no words. I don't understand and I will never understand." Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos released a statement on February 16, saying the Guthrie family members had been cleared as possible suspects in the case.

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Savannah Guthrie Is Wondering If Her Fame Led to Her Mom Nancy's Kidnapping

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The case has also fueled conspiracy theories.

Amid the investigation, Savannah admitted she wondered whether her fame put her mother at risk. "I hope not. I mean, we still don't know," she said as she got emotional. "Honestly, we don't know anything. We don't know anything. So I don't know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought, 'Oh, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.' That would make sense, but that's probably… which is too much to bear. To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me? Can I just say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I'm just so sorry. I'm so sorry. If it is me, I'm so sorry."

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Where the Guthrie Family Stands as the Investigation Continues

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Authorities have detained suspects amid the investigation.

In the first part of the Today interview, Savannah reflected on the fact that her mom remains missing as the search entered its second month. "Well, it's still going and people have worked tirelessly, tirelessly," Savannah said. "And we see that. But we need answers. We cannot be at peace without knowing and someone can do the right thing. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And our hearts are focused on that."

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Savannah Guthrie Said God Spoke to Her Amid the Search for Her Mom

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie confirmed her 'Today' return after a two-month hiatus.