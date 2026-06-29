Nancy Guthrie Search Rocked by Sheriff's Bombshell Statement on 'Fake' Ransom Note

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos delivered his opinion on the latest ransom note in the case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. "I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes," the sheriff said during a June 26 appearance on local Tucson news station 1030 KVOI AM's The Buckmaster Show. "I think we're looking at another one of those today with what's been reported. But we'll let the FBI do their work."

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Sheriff Shares His Opinion on the Latest Ransom Note in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

The sheriff's update comes as TMZ reported an email from a sender who claimed to know the identities of the two people who kidnapped the NBC anchor's mother. Though the officer was grateful for the public's help since the senior was reported missing on February 1, there have been some caveats to the case's nationwide publicity.

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Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Remains an 'Active Investigation'

Source: NBC The Pima County Sheriff said Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is still considered an 'active investigation.'

"It is a shame that these types of events occur," he told host Bill Buckmaster. "People have great interest and that's good because it helps us but then it gets really abused. People who call in fake ransom notes, people who claim for the sake of media and the family, they get out and disturb, in this case, an entire neighborhood." The sheriff confirmed the senior's disappearance was still being treated as an "active investigation."

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Multiple Ransom Notes Have Been Sent to the Guthrie Family

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The ransom note claimed to have footage of Nancy Guthrie's final day.

TMZ's latest email, which was forwarded to the FBI, claimed to have “a phone stashed in a secure location” containing a video of the “main guy” with Nancy on the day that was described as “probably her last." The message also claimed the cellular device had “pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age" of the two reported perpetrators. The message followed an initial note sent to the Guthrie family in February, but was only made public on June 23. The apparent ransom message alleged Nancy died shortly after being taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home.

Savannah Guthrie Addressed Her Mom's Ransom Letters

Source: Today/YouTube Savannah Guthrie addressed the ransom notes during the June 23 broadcast of the 'Today' show.