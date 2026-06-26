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Nancy Guthrie Bombshell: Tipster Claims to Have Video of Missing Mom With 'Main' Suspect on Her 'Last' Day Alive

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie.
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie's mother was last seen on January 31.

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June 26 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

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The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has erupted with a shocking new tip claiming there's video evidence of the 84-year-old on what the may have been her "last" day alive.

TMZ revealed on Friday, June 26, that the news outlet received another email from the person claiming to know the identities of the individuals suspected of kidnapping Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom.

The tipster allegedly has a clip of Nancy with the "main guy" from her door bell camera footage on what he says is the day she died.

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Image of Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted during the early hours of February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted during the early hours of February 1.

TMZ noted, "We have authenticated the new email is from the same person who sent us the previous ones. He references an old Bitcoin address, which matches, as does his alias in the email."

The sender mocked prior reports claiming Nancy had been brought across the border, noting, "I am not the idiot who recently called in a tip about her burial site in Mexico."

Claiming there are two abductors, the tipster alleged: "I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone."

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Image of Masked men were seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera footage the night she disappeared.
Source: Facebook

Masked men were seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera footage the night she disappeared.

"What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age," he added, assuring the phone is in a "location easy to access if you know where it is."

The tipster offered to provide the password for one Bitcoin and provided a new Bitcoin address.

TMZ confirmed the email had been forwarded to the FBI.

More to come...

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