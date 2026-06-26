Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Ransom Notes Don't Match Suspect's Behavior, Claims Criminal Profiler

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Criminal profiler John Kelly publicly stated that he does not believe the ransom notes in the Nancy Guthrie case are authentic, pointing out a massive contradiction between the suspect’s violent behavior and the emotional tone of the letters. Kelly said the letters read as if two entirely different people had written them. The first note was strictly transactional, demanding millions in Bitcoin. The second note used highly emotional language, apologizing for an "unintentional" death and claiming Nancy is "buried with nature.” "Bottom line is, I don’t believe they’re real," Kelly said. "The first note is strictly about the dollars, about the bucks....Now when you get into the second note, you're talking about a kind of a different personality to me."

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'Psychopaths Are Like That'

Source: MEGA A masked suspect was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera footage.

Video footage from the February 1 abduction shows a calculated intruder dragging the 84-year-old from her bed, leaving blood at the scene. Kelly states that a true psychopath who objectifies their victim would not feel guilt or waste time writing emotional condolences. "I was watching his eyes on the video that we could get to see, I mean, I wasn't seeing normal blinking taking place. I wasn't seeing anxiety," Kelly said. "Psychopaths are like that — they can be as cool as cucumbers. They don't feel a whole lot of fear...They just go about their business." "Most of these guys are psycho, and going to do that, rouse an older woman out of her bed and haul her away like that bleeding all over the place...they're going to just want to get away from the problem as quick as possible," Kelly said. "They're not going to be worried about leaving condolences."

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Source: MEGA 'She's not with us anymore,' one ransom note claimed of Savannah Guthrie's mother.

"She's not with us anymore, was not 'intentional,'" Kelly said. "Now I see an emotional word: 'intentional.'" Kelly remains dubious of the fact that the author of the so-called “death note” was the actual abductor. "This is a person to me that wouldn't know a feeling if they tripped over one," he told Fox News Digital. Nancy’s daughter, Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, previously stated that while many copycat notes were sent to media outlets, she believed the two core notes that the family and the FBI responded to were genuinely from the abductor.

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Source: NBC; @ savannahguthrie/Instagram; Savannah Guthrie believes two of the ransom notes her family received 'are real.'

"There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came, and I think most of them — it’s my understanding — are not real, and I didn’t see them," she told colleague Hoda Kotb in a March interview. "…But I believe the two notes that we received, that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real." Law enforcement and the FBI have not officially confirmed or ruled out the absolute authenticity of the "death" note. They continue to analyze fingerprints and digital evidence.

'She's Buried With Nature Now'

Source: @ savannahguthrie/Instagram; One ransom note claimed Nancy Guthrie had been 'buried with nature.'