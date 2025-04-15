Nancy Pelosi Refusing to Step Down From Democratic Party, Source Reveals: 'She Just Can't Help Herself'
Despite the Democratic party losing the 2024 presidential election, Nancy Pelosi is reportedly refusing to step down from her role in the party.
According to Joe Biden, Pelosi was one of the primary people to suggest he move aside for Kamala Harris to run. She also was a big part of the Harris campaign, which led to Democrats losing the House of Representatives, the Senate and The White House.
According to insiders, many of the younger members of the Democratic party — and even minority leader Hakeem Jeffries — all are in favor of new leadership, but Pelosi is insisting things remain status quo.
“As long as Nancy takes a breath, she is going to do what she wants to do,” a former mayor of San Francisco who once dated Harris claimed. “She’s the heart and soul of the Democratic Party, particularly for Californians.”
A former Democratic New York City lawmaker feels differently, as they took issue with the fact Pelosi still “meddles” in national affairs.
“Hakeem wants her out,” they shared. “Nancy has her hand in every decision he makes as leader. She just can’t help herself.”
In response, a spokesperson for Jeffries released the following statement: “Leader Jeffries has repeatedly and publicly made clear that he and House Democrats are proud to stand on the historic shoulders of Nancy D’Alesandro Pelosi.”
Although Pelosi is 85 years old, she already filed paperwork to run for Congress in 2026. Saikat Chakrabarti, who is 39, is planning to run against her.
“I really feel like the Democrats actually need to become a party that’s fighting tooth and nail for the working class and middle class right now,” he said.
Chakarabarti also shared his concern about Pelosi, especially after Harris lost the 2024 election.
“She basically made the case for how the Democrats don’t really need to change,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “You know, that they ran a great race, did their best, and nothing needs to change. That was the first warning sign to me.”
Jake Rakov, a 37-year-old running for a seat in Southern California, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “I am running because the Democratic Party needs a new generation to step up. Nancy Pelosi has been there for a great long time, and she has done amazing things, but right now we need new energy for Congress.”
Rakov, who is running against Brad Sherman, a 70-year-old who has been in Congress for almost 30 years, said he wants to impose a five-term limit on being in Congress, noting, “It was never meant to be a lifelong career.
