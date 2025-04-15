Nancy Pelosi Refusing to Step Down From Democratic Party, Source Reveals: 'She Just Can't Help Herself'

According to Joe Biden, Pelosi was one of the primary people to suggest he move aside for Kamala Harris to run. She also was a big part of the Harris campaign, which led to Democrats losing the House of Representatives, the Senate and The White House.

According to insiders, many of the younger members of the Democratic party — and even minority leader Hakeem Jeffries — all are in favor of new leadership, but Pelosi is insisting things remain status quo.

“As long as Nancy takes a breath, she is going to do what she wants to do,” a former mayor of San Francisco who once dated Harris claimed. “She’s the heart and soul of the Democratic Party, particularly for Californians.”