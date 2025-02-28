or
'Very Angry' Joe Biden 'Blamed' Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi for Losing 2024 Election, Donald Trump Claims

Composite photo of Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden allegedly blamed Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi for losing the 2024 election.

By:

Feb. 28 2025, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump claimed that former President Joe Biden blamed former President Barack Obama and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the Democrats' loss in the 2024 election.

joe biden blamed barack obama nancy pelosi losing election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Joe Biden was a 'very angry man' when it came to losing the 2024 election.

During an interview with The Spectator World's Ben Domenech, Trump said he visited the White House to meet with Biden shortly after he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris — who took Biden’s place on the Democratic ticket after he was forced out of the race due to concerns over his age and cognitive abilities.

"I asked him, I said, ‘So who do you blame?’ Because he was very angry, you know, he was a very angry guy, actually. And he said, ‘I blame Barack,’" Trump said. "And I never think of him as ‘Barack.’ You know, you always hear ‘Obama.’ You say, you have to think about that for a second."

"And he said, ‘And I also blame Nancy Pelosi.’ I said, ‘What about the vice president?’ He said, ‘No, I don’t blame her,’ which was interesting," the president continued. "He didn’t blame [Harris]. He blamed … he told me he blamed those two people."

joe biden blamed barack obama nancy pelosi losing election
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was Barack Obama's vice president.

Pelosi and Obama both allegedly played key roles in getting Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, leaving Harris to take over as the Democratic nominee.

As OK! previously reported, insiders claimed Biden wishes he hadn't dropped out of the race, as he believed he could've easily defeated Trump like he did in 2020.

"Aides say the president has been careful not to place blame on Harris or her campaign,” the insider claimed.

However, other prominent people in the left-leaning party blame the former Delaware Senator for not leaving the race sooner.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

joe biden blamed barack obama nancy pelosi losing election
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden allegedly doesn't blame Kamala Harris for losing to Donald Trump.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, emphasized how the former VP's old-school political mentality wasn't reaching the right audience.

"The president has been operating on a time horizon measured in decades, while the political cycle is measured in four years," he explained.

joe biden blamed barack obama nancy pelosi losing election
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi said Joe Biden should have dropped out of the race sooner.

After the election, Pelosi called out Biden for taking so long to end his campaign.

"The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary," she explained in a recent interview.

"And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened," she added. "And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different."

