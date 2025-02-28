'Very Angry' Joe Biden 'Blamed' Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi for Losing 2024 Election, Donald Trump Claims

During an interview with The Spectator World's Ben Domenech, Trump said he visited the White House to meet with Biden shortly after he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris — who took Biden’s place on the Democratic ticket after he was forced out of the race due to concerns over his age and cognitive abilities.

"I asked him, I said, ‘So who do you blame?’ Because he was very angry, you know, he was a very angry guy, actually. And he said, ‘I blame Barack,’" Trump said. "And I never think of him as ‘Barack.’ You know, you always hear ‘Obama.’ You say, you have to think about that for a second."

"And he said, ‘And I also blame Nancy Pelosi.’ I said, ‘What about the vice president?’ He said, ‘No, I don’t blame her,’ which was interesting," the president continued. "He didn’t blame [Harris]. He blamed … he told me he blamed those two people."