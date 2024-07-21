He's OUT! President Joe Biden Confirms He's Dropping Out of the 2024 Race Amid Concerns About His Mental Fitness

Earlier in the update, the former Vice President emphasized how strongly he believed in the work his administration had accomplished while in office. "Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation," he began.

"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans," Biden continued. "We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today."