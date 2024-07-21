OK Magazine
He's OUT! President Joe Biden Confirms He's Dropping Out of the 2024 Race Amid Concerns About His Mental Fitness

Jul. 21 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Joe Biden is officially dropping out of the 2024 Presidential race.

In a shocking Sunday, July 21, Instagram statement, he wrote, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden confirms he's dropping out of the 2024 race.

Earlier in the update, the former Vice President emphasized how strongly he believed in the work his administration had accomplished while in office. "Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation," he began.

"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans," Biden continued. "We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today."

Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden felt his stepping down would be in the 'best interest' of the party.

"I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world," the left-wing politician added.

Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden will not be facing off against Donald Trump.

After dropping the news that he would not move forward in the race against Donald Trump, he noted, "I will speak to the National later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me."

Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden thanked Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do — when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America," he ended the post.

