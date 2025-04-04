Naomi Campbell Shows Off Her Quirky Style as She Visits Franca Sozzani's Grave in Italy With Piero Piazzi: Photos
Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the world’s most successful supermodels. Since she was 15 years old, the fashionista has been posing behind the cameras and strutting her ferocity on the runway.
With such prominence, Campbell’s appearance is always under a microscope. Recently, the model was seen in Portofino, Italy, where she rocked her quirky style.
Campbell was in Italy to visit Franca Sozzani’s grave. Before her death in 2016, Sozzani, an Italian journalist, was the editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia from 1988 until she died of lung cancer.
The supermodel was joined by Piero Piazzi, boss of the Elite Model agency. As they walked to Sozzani’s gravesite, Campbell carried a bouquet of white roses.
The model wore a multicolored maxi skirt with bold blues and a touch of purple and black. She paired her bottom half with a black poofy top that showed off her toned arms.
Campbell’s hair was parted in the center as she wore it down for most of the day. At one point, she tied her hair back as she seemingly wiped tears from her eyes.
Piazzi showed his support by sticking by the model’s side as she mourned her late friend. The renowned modeling executive wore white pants with a blue shirt tucked into his belt. He also rocked a tan shawl over his shoulders.
Though Campbell’s trip to Sozzani’s gravesite is one of the many reasons she has captivated the public, the model shocked her fans after Jeffrey Epstein’s contact list was revealed in February.
Among Campbell’s name was among many other celebrities and leaders, including Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Andrew Cuomo and more.
Though the star's name was included, her affiliation with Epstein, who killed himself inside his prison cell in 2019 while he awaited his sentencing for alleged s-- trafficking, is still unclear.
Despite this, Campbell released a video in which she talked about her relationship with Epstein, saying it shouldn’t be held against her. “This is a direct character assassination. l've always said that I'm not a saint, that l am a work in progress, but I will not be held hostage by my past. What he's done is indefensible,” she stated.
She continued: “And when I heard of what he'd done, it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else. Because l've had my fair share of sexual predators. Right now, I stand with the victims.”