Jeffrey Epstein's Contact List Revealed: Michael Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Prince Andrew, 254 'Masseuses' and More
Jeffrey Epstein's contact list has been revealed after the Justice Department released filed regarding the late s-- offender on Thursday, February 27.
The disgraced financier's phone book exposed the names of Michael Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Naomi Campbell, Mick Jagger, Prince Andrew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s late mother, Ethel Kennedy, and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Epstein additionally had 254 names under a filing named "MASSEUSES," however, they were redacted before the documents were released, according to a news publication.
While the papers disclosed the names of a few A-list celebrities, a source told the outlet the information was "disappointing" to those who had anticipated learning about Epstein's connection with political leaders.
Per Fox News, none of the celebrities named in the filing were accused of any crimes related to Epstein and his s-- trafficking scheme.
Many of the Hollywood stars had already been revealed in connection to Epstein more than one year ago, when court documents from a 2015 defamation lawsuit were unsealed in January 2024.
At the time, Jackson's name was mentioned, as well as Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis, Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio.
It's important to note that just because the celebrities were included in court documents does not mean they were accused of or had any affiliation with Epstein and his crimes.
For example, many of the stars were simply name-dropped in the defamation lawsuit as part of a 2016 deposition from Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg — who was asked to confirm or deny media reports claiming she had met DiCaprio and Blanchett.
"When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging him, and he would get off -– he would be on the phone a lot at that time, and one time he said, 'Oh, that was Leonardo, or, That was Cate Blanchett, or Bruce Willis.' That kind of thing," Sjoberg explained at the time.
The release of Epstein's contact list comes after Attorney General Pam Bondi teased the release of documents revealing "a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information."
"It's pretty sick what that man did," she admitted.
Aside from hearsay, recollections from victims and potential future findings, the government documents are the main source of information related to Epstein after he died by suicide in prison in 2019.
Epstein killed himself behind bars while awaiting trial one month after he was locked away in New York federal jail.
His accomplice and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence behind bars for helping Epstein traffic minors.
The New York Post obtained court documents regarding Epstein's contact list and spoke to a source about the findings being "disappointing."