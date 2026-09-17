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Natalie Harp Spotted With Donald Trump After White House Denies Viral Kissing Image Is Real

Donald Trump and Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

A picture of Trump kissing Harp has been debunked as fake.

Sept. 17 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

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Natalie Harp and President Donald Trump aren't letting a potential scandal get in the way of their relationship.

The 35-year-old aide, known for excessive fondness for Trump, was spotted closely following the 80-year-old president getting off Marine One hours after the White House was forced to deny that a viral image of the pair kissing was AI-generated.

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Images of Trump Kissing Harp Went Viral

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Source: @MrReaganUSA/X

The photos are not real.

In mid-September, images of Trump kissing a young blonde woman on a golf course, one high-resolution and one low-resolution, began spreading online. Though the woman's face is hidden, many assumed the woman was supposed to be Harp.

The young aide, who made $150,000 in 2025 before netting an exorbitant $45,000 "Christmas bonus" from the president, is rarely far from Trump's side. Her duties include printing out information for Trump to read and crafting his often surreal social media posts. She has been dubbed Trump's "human printer" for her reliable distribution of physical documents.

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The Photos Were Swiftly Debunked as Fake

Photo of The photos were likely AI-generated
Source: MEGA

The photos were likely AI-generated

On September 16, the White House addressed the viral pictures, saying they were "clearly fake."

Snopes noted the image had several telltale signs of AI generation. For example, the woman assumed to be Harp has six fingers on her right hand. OpenAI told the publication that the higher resolution version of the picture contains a watermark consistent with images generated by the company.

Snopes said the earliest instance of the picture appearing online came from a September 14 video by political commentator Keith Edwards. Edwards told Snopes he did not generate the photo and that his thumbnail team found it.

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Harp's Intimate Relationship With the President Is an Ongoing Scandal

Photo of Harp's devotion to Trump is an ongoing scandal.
Source: MEGA

Harp's devotion to Trump is an ongoing scandal.

Trump and Harp's relationship has become fodder for online and late night TV jokes after Harp's fawning devotion to Trump was revealed by The New York Times.

Harp wrote intimate letters to Trump that were much more sentimental than a letter an employee would typically write to her employer.

“You are all that matters to me,” Harp wrote in one letter to the president. “I don’t want to ever let you down.”

In another letter, she bemoaned that the pair had to "talk about work all the time," and that she wished she could just be a pretty woman whose only job was to talk to Trump.

"We’d talk about everything and nothing,” she wrote in one letter.

Harp's Closeness to Trump Highlights Melania's Absence

Photo of Harp's constant presence highlights Melania's absence.
Source: MEGA

Harp's constant presence highlights Melania's absence.

Harp's outsized presence in Trump's life has highlighted the relative absence of First Lady Melania Trump, who spends almost no time at the White House.

There are conflicting reports about the first lady's opinion of her husband's relationship with the blonde aide 45 years his junior, with one report suggesting she's jealous and another saying she's glad another woman is on Donald duty so she doesn't have to be.

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