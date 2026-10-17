'NCIS' Cast Discusses Future After Director Leon Vance's Unexpected Death: 'I Don't Think We Quite Know What's in Store'

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The search for a new director begins following the unexpected death of Director Leon Vance on NCIS. The cast expressed their uncertainty about the direction of the show and the implications of finding a new leader.

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NCIS Cast Members React to Leon Vance’s Death

Source: MEGA Sean Murray, who portrayed Special Agent Timothy McGee, said the cast did not yet know what would happen to the director position.

Sean Murray, who plays Special Agent Timothy McGee, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly at the CBS Fest, stating, “I don’t think we quite know what is in store with the director position.” His co-star, Wilmer Valderrama, who portrays Special Agent Nick Torres, agreed, saying, “We don’t know yet.” The writers are currently finalizing the details surrounding the director's role, and the finale promises to address the ongoing storyline. Valderrama noted that the season finale will be “just as shocking and complicated,” particularly for McGee’s character. The writers are undoubtedly working to create a compelling conclusion that will leave a lasting impression on viewers. Katrina Law, who plays Special Agent Jessica Knight, hinted that McGee may be a candidate for the directorship. “That’s so up in the air right now,” she remarked, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the new leadership. The cast is as intrigued as the audience about the potential changes.

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Rocky Carroll Reveals When He Learned About Leon Vance’s Fate

Source: MEGA Rocky Carroll, who portrayed Leon Vance, revealed that he learned about his character’s fate only two episodes before the death aired on ‘NCIS.’

Rocky Carroll, the actor behind Vance, expressed his surprise at the development. He learned of his character’s fate just two episodes before it was revealed on screen. “It was basically presented to me that the studio and the network wanted to do something really spectacular,” Carroll explained. This unexpected twist shocked not only the audience but also the cast members who have worked closely with Carroll.

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Source: MEGA Brian Dietzen, who portrayed Dr. Jimmy Palmer, described the cast as shocked by Leon Vance’s death.

The emotional weight of Vance’s departure is evident among the cast. Brian Dietzen, who portrays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, admitted that they are all “shook” by the news. Diona Reasonover, who plays forensic scientist Kasie Hines, confirmed this sentiment, stating, “Yes, they are all shook, absolutely.” The camaraderie among the cast is palpable, and they are navigating this transition together.

Season Finale Promises More Shocking Developments

Source: MEGA Wilmer Valderrama suggested that Leon Vance’s death could shape the direction of the next season and introduce new developments for the ‘NCIS’ team.