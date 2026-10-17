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'NCIS' Cast Discusses Future After Director Leon Vance's Unexpected Death: 'I Don't Think We Quite Know What's in Store'

Photo of Rocky Carroll.
Source: MEGA

The ‘NCIS’ cast discussed Leon Vance’s death, Timothy McGee’s potential promotion and the team’s future.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 5:42 a.m. ET

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The search for a new director begins following the unexpected death of Director Leon Vance on NCIS.

The cast expressed their uncertainty about the direction of the show and the implications of finding a new leader.

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NCIS Cast Members React to Leon Vance’s Death

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Image of Sean Murray, who portrayed Special Agent Timothy McGee, told Us Weekly at the CBS Fest that the cast did not yet know what would happen to the director position.
Source: MEGA

Sean Murray, who portrayed Special Agent Timothy McGee, said the cast did not yet know what would happen to the director position.

Sean Murray, who plays Special Agent Timothy McGee, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly at the CBS Fest, stating, “I don’t think we quite know what is in store with the director position.”

His co-star, Wilmer Valderrama, who portrays Special Agent Nick Torres, agreed, saying, “We don’t know yet.” The writers are currently finalizing the details surrounding the director's role, and the finale promises to address the ongoing storyline.

Valderrama noted that the season finale will be “just as shocking and complicated,” particularly for McGee’s character. The writers are undoubtedly working to create a compelling conclusion that will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Katrina Law, who plays Special Agent Jessica Knight, hinted that McGee may be a candidate for the directorship. “That’s so up in the air right now,” she remarked, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the new leadership. The cast is as intrigued as the audience about the potential changes.

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Rocky Carroll Reveals When He Learned About Leon Vance’s Fate

Image of Rocky Carroll, who portrayed Leon Vance, revealed that he learned about his character’s fate only two episodes before the death aired on ‘NCIS.’
Source: MEGA

Rocky Carroll, who portrayed Leon Vance, revealed that he learned about his character’s fate only two episodes before the death aired on ‘NCIS.’

Rocky Carroll, the actor behind Vance, expressed his surprise at the development. He learned of his character’s fate just two episodes before it was revealed on screen. “It was basically presented to me that the studio and the network wanted to do something really spectacular,” Carroll explained. This unexpected twist shocked not only the audience but also the cast members who have worked closely with Carroll.

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Image of Brian Dietzen, who portrayed Dr. Jimmy Palmer, described the cast as shocked by Leon Vance’s death.
Source: MEGA

Brian Dietzen, who portrayed Dr. Jimmy Palmer, described the cast as shocked by Leon Vance’s death.

The emotional weight of Vance’s departure is evident among the cast. Brian Dietzen, who portrays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, admitted that they are all “shook” by the news. Diona Reasonover, who plays forensic scientist Kasie Hines, confirmed this sentiment, stating, “Yes, they are all shook, absolutely.” The camaraderie among the cast is palpable, and they are navigating this transition together.

Season Finale Promises More Shocking Developments

Image of Wilmer Valderrama suggested that Leon Vance’s death could shape the direction of the next season and introduce new developments for the ‘NCIS’ team.
Source: MEGA

Wilmer Valderrama suggested that Leon Vance’s death could shape the direction of the next season and introduce new developments for the ‘NCIS’ team.

As the search for a new director unfolds, the future of NCIS remains uncertain. The anticipation builds as fans await the reveal of who will take over the director’s chair. Valderrama hinted that this development could lead to exciting new storylines. “I think it sets the tone for the season premiere,” he stated.

NCIS fans can look forward to new developments as the series continues to evolve. The show airs on CBS Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, and viewers will undoubtedly be eager to see what the future holds for their favorite characters.

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