Nelly Furtado Flaunts Her Curves in All-Leather Outfit Months After 'Stepping Away' From Performing Amid Body Criticism: Watch

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Nelly Furtado turned heads in an all-leather look, flaunting her curves months after stepping back from performing. The "Promiscuous" singer, 47, brought the electricity while promoting her latest single "Electric City" in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, April 9.

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Nelly Furtado Flaunted Her Curves in All-Leather Outfit

Source: @nellyfurtado/Instagram Nelly Furtado flaunted her curves in an all-leather outfit.

Furtado wore a strapless, curve-hugging all-black dress, topping it off with an off-the-shoulder jacket for an effortlessly cool-girl vibe. She finished the look with statement rectangular sunglasses and sheer black gloves. "Electric Circus 🎪 ⚡️X @boi1da is out Friday!" she captioned the post.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @nellyfurtado Nelly Furtado promoted her new single 'Electric Circus' while wearing a body-hugging black outfit.

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Fans Praised Nelly Furtado's Steamy Look

Source: @nellyfurtado/Instagram Nelly Furtado had no shortage of admirers in the comments section.

"Always elegant with your sublime voice, nothing to say just wow😍❤️🔥," one fan said in the comments section, while another follower wrote, "Now this is a woman!" "Love it! Freestyle groove with some fresh melodies," a third admirer added.

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Nelly Furtado Announced She Will Not Be Performing for the 'Foreseeable Future'

Source: MEGA Nelly Furtado announced in October 2025 that she decided to step away from performing for the 'foreseeable future.'

The new single comes nearly five months after Furtado shocked her fans by announcing that she would not be performing live anymore. "I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life," she informed her fans via Instagram in October 2025. "I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career. I’ll identify as a songwriter forever."

Nelly Furtado Clapped Back at Body-Shammers

Source: @nellyfurtado/Instagram Nelly Furtado clapped back at body-shammers in January 2025.