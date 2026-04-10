Nelly Furtado Flaunts Her Curves in All-Leather Outfit Months After 'Stepping Away' From Performing Amid Body Criticism: Watch
April 10 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
Nelly Furtado turned heads in an all-leather look, flaunting her curves months after stepping back from performing.
The "Promiscuous" singer, 47, brought the electricity while promoting her latest single "Electric City" in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, April 9.
Nelly Furtado Flaunted Her Curves in All-Leather Outfit
Furtado wore a strapless, curve-hugging all-black dress, topping it off with an off-the-shoulder jacket for an effortlessly cool-girl vibe.
She finished the look with statement rectangular sunglasses and sheer black gloves.
"Electric Circus 🎪 ⚡️X @boi1da is out Friday!" she captioned the post.
Fans Praised Nelly Furtado's Steamy Look
"Always elegant with your sublime voice, nothing to say just wow😍❤️🔥," one fan said in the comments section, while another follower wrote, "Now this is a woman!"
"Love it! Freestyle groove with some fresh melodies," a third admirer added.
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Nelly Furtado Announced She Will Not Be Performing for the 'Foreseeable Future'
The new single comes nearly five months after Furtado shocked her fans by announcing that she would not be performing live anymore.
"I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life," she informed her fans via Instagram in October 2025. "I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career. I’ll identify as a songwriter forever."
Nelly Furtado Clapped Back at Body-Shammers
Though Furtado didn't reveal the reasoning behind her decision to step away from the stage, the move came months after she confessed that she became "aware of the aesthetic pressure of [her] work in a brand new way."
"For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently," she wrote via Instagram in January 2025. "So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old school facialist whom I purchase serums and creams from and I started that when I was 20."
Furtado has faced public criticism over her fluctuating figure. The Canadian singer explained that her red carpet and photoshoot appearance can look different thanks to styling tricks like contouring and body tape.
The "Like a Bird" singer was focused on body positivity for the new year, adding, "Know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it’s also OK to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs."