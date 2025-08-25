Nelly Furtado Claps Back at Body-Shamers in Optical Illusion Top and Fishnet Tights at Manchester Pride: See Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Nelly Furtado had something to say to body-shamers during a recent performance at Manchester Pride. The “Promiscuous” artist, 46, sent a strong message while on stage on Sunday, August 24, opting to wear an oversized optical illusion t-shirt that depicted a cartoon with an exaggerated slim silhouette and curvy waistline.

Nelly Furtado Stunned in an Optical Illusion T-Shirt

Source: @nellyfurtado/Instagram Nelly Furtado hit back at body-shamers with a cheeky T-shirt.

Seemingly making a statement against body ideals, the cartoon featured on the singer’s shirt rocked a cropped white tank, denim mini skirt, layered gold and silver chunky chains and a belt buckle adorned with the words, “Whoa Nelly.” The back of the shirt featured a tattoo on her lower back with the phrase, “Better Than Ever,” which is seemingly a nod to Futrado's 2024 song of the same name.

Nelly Furtado Was Praised for Being Body Positive

Source: @nellyfurtado/Instagram Nelly Furtado was praised for her 'body positivity' attitude.

Furtado has been praised lately for her attitude toward body positivity, taking time to pen a message about self-love while sharing steamy swimsuit photos. “​​HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, 😉, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART ♥️THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR 🙏🏼,” she captioned the January selfies. Furtado continued, “This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within. I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me.”

Nelly Furtado Thanked Skin Care for Her Youthful Appearance

Source: MEGA Nelly Furtado clapped back at rumors she underwent plastic surgery.

The “I’m Like a Bird” singer then clapped back at rumors she underwent cosmetic procedures, attributing her youthful appearance to skincare. “For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently,” she explained. “So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old-school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from and I started that when I was 20. The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back.”

Nelly Furtado Thanked Her Glam Team

Source: MEGA Nelly Furtado said she used body makeup to alter her appearance.