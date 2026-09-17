or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Zolciak
OK LogoNEWS

NeNe Leakes Reveals Kim Zolciak Is 'Not OK' Amid Son KJ’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Image of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak
Source: MEGA

NeNe Leakes chatted privately with former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' costar Kim Zolciak.

Sept. 17 2026, Updated 11:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

NeNe Leakes quietly reached out to her former The Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Kim Zolciak as Zolciak's family navigates a sexual assault case involving the star's teenage son Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr.

Leakes, 58, revealed the private check-in during a radio appearance, saying she wanted to make sure Zolciak was holding up.

"I know that's a tough time, and I know she's not OK," Leakes said.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @bigtiggermorningshow/instagram

NeNe Leakes admitted Kim Zolciak is not doing well amid her son's sexual assault accusations.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Making Private Contact

Image of Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes
Source: MEGA

Leakes said she contacted Zolciak the previous week to see how she was doing and to congratulate her on her daughter, but that the two aren't in regular contact.

Leakes described the outreach as a personal, one-off gesture rather than a sign of a rekindled friendship. Speaking on the "Big Tigger Morning Show," she said she'd contacted Zolciak the previous week to see how she was doing.

"I just hit her up, wanting to know how she’s doing, congratulating her on [her daughter] Brielle [Biermann] and making sure she was OK with what her son is dealing with," Nene said.

She was measured about where the two stand. Nene said she and Kim aren't in regular contact but that she felt moved to reach out given the circumstances. Speaking separately to TMZ, she added that she had no message for those speculating online about the case.

"Everybody parents differently," NeNe expressed. "As a mom, I’m just sure she’s not OK. We’ve texted together, that’s it."

Article continues below advertisement

A Long and Rocky History

Image of Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes
Source: MEGA

The two were part of the original 'RHOA' cast and feuded for years, including a heated confrontation aboard a tour bus.

The compassion is a departure for two costars who spent years at odds. The women were part of the original Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, and their friendship deteriorated over the course of the series through a string of public arguments, including a heated confrontation aboard a tour bus.

NeNe later referenced Kim in a discrimination lawsuit she filed against Bravo and producer Andy Cohen, a case that was dismissed.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Zolciak Stands by Her Son

Image of NeNe Leakes, KJ Biermann and Kim Zolciak
Source: MEGA/@KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Zolciak has said her 15-year-old son, KJ Biermann, denies the accusations, and he was released on a $200,000 bond ahead of an October arraignment.

Kim has publicly defended her 15-year-old son since his arrest. She said he denies the accusations — in which it was alleged that he sexually assaulted a minor and an underage relative — and has expressed confidence that the evidence will ultimately support him, telling the public that her family intends to fight the charges through the legal system.

The teenager was released on a $200,000 bond ahead of an arraignment scheduled for October, under conditions that include house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Kim has appeared at court proceedings alongside family members, including her daughter Brielle, as the case has drawn steady media attention because of the family's reality TV history.

Image of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann
Source: MEGA

Zolciak, 48, shares KJ and several other children with ex-husband Kroy Biermann, a former NFL player.

Kim, 48, rose to fame on RHOA before headlining her own spinoff and building a long career in reality television. She shares KJ and several other children with her ex-husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, and has two older daughters from previous relationships.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.