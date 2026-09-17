NeNe Leakes Reveals Kim Zolciak Is 'Not OK' Amid Son KJ’s Sexual Assault Allegations

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Making Private Contact

Source: MEGA Leakes said she contacted Zolciak the previous week to see how she was doing and to congratulate her on her daughter, but that the two aren't in regular contact.

Leakes described the outreach as a personal, one-off gesture rather than a sign of a rekindled friendship. Speaking on the "Big Tigger Morning Show," she said she'd contacted Zolciak the previous week to see how she was doing. "I just hit her up, wanting to know how she’s doing, congratulating her on [her daughter] Brielle [Biermann] and making sure she was OK with what her son is dealing with," Nene said. She was measured about where the two stand. Nene said she and Kim aren't in regular contact but that she felt moved to reach out given the circumstances. Speaking separately to T MZ , she added that she had no message for those speculating online about the case. "Everybody parents differently," NeNe expressed. "As a mom, I’m just sure she’s not OK. We’ve texted together, that’s it."

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A Long and Rocky History

Source: MEGA The two were part of the original 'RHOA' cast and feuded for years, including a heated confrontation aboard a tour bus.

The compassion is a departure for two costars who spent years at odds. The women were part of the original Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, and their friendship deteriorated over the course of the series through a string of public arguments, including a heated confrontation aboard a tour bus. NeNe later referenced Kim in a discrimination lawsuit she filed against Bravo and producer Andy Cohen, a case that was dismissed.

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Zolciak Stands by Her Son

Source: MEGA/@KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM Zolciak has said her 15-year-old son, KJ Biermann, denies the accusations, and he was released on a $200,000 bond ahead of an October arraignment.

Kim has publicly defended her 15-year-old son since his arrest. She said he denies the accusations — in which it was alleged that he sexually assaulted a minor and an underage relative — and has expressed confidence that the evidence will ultimately support him, telling the public that her family intends to fight the charges through the legal system. The teenager was released on a $200,000 bond ahead of an arraignment scheduled for October, under conditions that include house arrest and electronic monitoring. Kim has appeared at court proceedings alongside family members, including her daughter Brielle, as the case has drawn steady media attention because of the family's reality TV history.

Source: MEGA Zolciak, 48, shares KJ and several other children with ex-husband Kroy Biermann, a former NFL player.