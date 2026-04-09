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'Nervous' Zendaya 'Avoided Eye Contact' With Sydney Sweeney at 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere, Body Language Expert Claims

Split photo of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney
Source: mega

A body language expert revealed Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney couldn't even 'pretend to be cordial' at the Season 3 premiere of 'Euphoria.'

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April 9 2026, Updated 12:04 p.m. ET

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Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney's icy demeanor toward each other at the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria added fuel to the fire of a rumored feud.

A body language expert decoded the ladies' actions at the Tuesday, April 7, event in Los Angeles, Calif., with the two not even posing for a single photo together.

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The Women Avoided Making Eye Contact

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Photo of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney avoided eye contact at the 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere amid rumors of a feud.
Source: mega

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney avoided eye contact at the 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere amid rumors of a feud.

According to expert Inbaal Honigman, who spoke on behalf of Casino.ca, while Zendaya, 29, showed "hyperactive, excited body language" when talking to some of her costars, almost like a "toddler excitedly catching up with friends," things changed when she crossed paths with the Housemaid star, 28.

"When her body is facing Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya intentionally turns her head away, left, then right, in a clear effort to avoid eye contact," Honigman noted of one moment. "For her part, Sydney does exactly the same. She briefly looks toward Zendaya, then quickly whips her head away to avoid eye contact."

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Their Rift May Be Irreparable

Photo of The ladies pretended like the other didn't exist while posing for photos.
Source: mega

The ladies pretended like the other didn't exist while posing for photos.

"The fact that the two stars can't stand to even look at each other or pretend to be cordial, may indicate that their friendship has gone past the point of no return," the expert confessed.

"There's no stronger diss than pretending someone doesn't exist at all," Honigman continued. "This avoidance is more powerful than any demonstrative dislike, more than snarling, shouting or hitting — the avoidance says that they refuse to accept the other's existence."

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Photo of The body language expert said Zendaya looked 'nervous' and 'tense' after seeing Sydney Sweeney.
Source: mega

The body language expert said Zendaya looked 'nervous' and 'tense' after seeing Sydney Sweeney.

Honigman noted the Disney Channel alum's attitude changed after the near run-in, as her poses looked "tense and slightly uptight."

"When she smiles for the cameras, her mouth appears tight, with lips pressed together, an expression that reveals a nervous mindset," the expert explained.

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Sydney Sweeney Looked Anxious

Photo of Though Sydney Sweeney didn't interact with Zendaya, the former did socialize with some of her other costars.
Source: mega

Though Sydney Sweeney didn't interact with Zendaya, the former did socialize with some of her other costars.

The blonde beauty also showed signs of "unease" when she "fidgeted with the hem of her dress."

"Her repeated fiddling appears to be a self-soothing behavior," Honigman said. "Sydney has clear anxiety when alone on the red carpet."

Though she didn't pose with Zendaya, she did take some photos with other costars, such as onscreen sister Maude Apatow, 28.

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What Happened Between the Actresses?

Photo of Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya have never commented on the feud allegations.
Source: mega

Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya have never commented on the feud allegations.

Neither of the ladies have ever commented on the feud speculation, which some believe stems from their opposing political views, with Sweeney being a registered Republican.

Meanwhile, one insider told The Sun the rumored rift was the result of Sweeney's alleged crush on Zendaya's man, Tom Holland, 29.

"It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set," the insider spilled. "That did not go down well with Zendaya. They have not really hung out socially since then."

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