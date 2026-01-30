Sydney Sweeney Addresses Being Labeled 'MAGA Barbie': 'I've Never Been Here to Talk About Politics'

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is finally setting the record straight after finding herself caught in political chatter she says she never signed up for. The actress responded to the “MAGA Barbie” label during an interview with Cosmopolitan on Thursday, January 29, while promoting the launch of her new lingerie brand, SYRN. According to Sweeney, the ongoing speculation has nothing to do with her values as a person.

"I've never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of," Sweeney said. "And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it's somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that."

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney said politics was never her focus.

The Anyone But You star explained that trying to correct people’s opinions often feels pointless. "I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, 'That’s not true,' they’ll come at me like, 'You’re just saying that to look better.' There’s no winning. There’s never any winning. "I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for,” she clarified.

Sweeney also stressed that she is "not a political person.” "I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It’s not why I became who I am," she said. "I became an actor because I like to tell stories, but I don’t believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another."

Source: American Eagle;MEGA The actress addressed the 'MAGA Barbie' label during an interview with 'Cosmopolitan.'

As OK! previously reported, the Euphoria star first faced backlash in 2023 after family members shared photos wearing MAGA hats. At the time, Sweeney quickly pushed back on social media, writing, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."

The controversy resurfaced after Sweeney starred in an American Eagle denim campaign. The ad featured the blonde bombshell in jeans alongside the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” In a promotional video, she leaned into wordplay while explaining the concept. "My body's composition is determined by my genes. Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color," she explained. "My jeans are blue."

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney said she is 'not a political person.'

While some critics accused the campaign of promoting eugenics or white supremacy, others rushed to defend the actress. Several Republican politicians praised the ad, including Ted Cruz, who referred to Sweeney as “beautiful.” Even Donald Trump chimed in, telling a reporter, "If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

Sweeney, who was also mocked for her so-called “Republican look” during her December 2025 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, eventually broke her silence on the controversy.

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube The 'Euphoria' star launched her new lingerie brand, SYRN.