Nessa Barrett's New Album 'AFTERCARE' Helped Singer Become an 'Empowered, More Confident Version' of Herself: 'I Wrote This to Heal'

"AFTERCARE explores the complex emotions that surround s--, love and its aftermath," Barrett explains. "I really wanted to write an album from a creative place, and explore concepts and a world that was new to me."

The TikTok star continues: "S-- has always been taboo/uncomfortable for me, and so I wrote this album to heal that in myself and become an empowered, more confident version of myself, and I hope it does the same for the listener."