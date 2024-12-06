Nessa Barrett's New Album 'AFTERCARE' Helped Singer Become an 'Empowered, More Confident Version' of Herself: 'I Wrote This to Heal'
Nessa Barrett feels refreshed and renewed after releasing her latest record, AFTERCARE.
The brunette beauty opens up about the meaning behind her sophomore studio album, which dropped on November 15, during an exclusive chat with OK! while promoting the launch of her capsule collection with Nasty Gal.
"AFTERCARE explores the complex emotions that surround s--, love and its aftermath," Barrett explains. "I really wanted to write an album from a creative place, and explore concepts and a world that was new to me."
The TikTok star continues: "S-- has always been taboo/uncomfortable for me, and so I wrote this album to heal that in myself and become an empowered, more confident version of myself, and I hope it does the same for the listener."
Barrett's candid honesty with her fans and having the opportunity to connect with them through her music is extremely important to the 22-year-old — who has been an advocate for mental health awareness during her time as a social media star.
"Mental health is something that everybody should prioritize, and so I've always wanted to be open and share my experiences to let others know they aren't alone. I make music to be the safe space and voice for others that I felt I didn't have when I was struggling," she declares.
Barrett's latest music release was also a major inspiration behind her collaboration with Nasty Gal.
"I love that Nasty Gal was also founded on the principle of female empowerment, something that is very important to me and was also the core message of my new album, AFTERCARE. This truly felt like the perfect collaboration for that reason," she says of the fashion house.
- CNN Star Kaitlan Collins Spotted 'in Deep Conversation' With Trump Deputy AG Pick Todd Blanche — 'This Cozy Catch-Up Could Infuriate Trump'
- Dr. Heavenly Kimes Reveals Why She Extended an Olive Branch to Quad Webb After 'Married to Medicine' Rift: 'Forgiveness Was Needed'
- Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Still Want to 'Be Authentic' With Fans as Cast Celebrates 15th Anniversary of 'Jersey Shore'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Plus, leaning into her personal style — which she says is inspired by Pamela Anderson — helps Barrett transform into an unstoppable artist when performing.
"I've always seen fashion as an extension of my world, especially on tour. It's a huge part of what helps me feel comfortable and expressive on stage every night," the "dying on the inside" singer notes. "I love that fashion is truly just an expression of creativity and how you feel. It has always been a creative outlet for me, and I love how every person develops their own sense of it to communicate how they feel to the world."
When asked why she specifically wanted to partner with Nasty Gal for an exclusive capsule collection, Barrett admits she's a fan of their affordable prices and sizing for all.
"Creativity and exploring fashion should be accessible to everyone! I really appreciate brands like Nasty Gal for making fashion more accessible and fun across all price points — everyone deserves to feel hot and confident in what they wear!" she exclaims.
As for a peek inside Barrett's closet, the "die first" hitmaker likes to have a bit of everything — including the hottest trending styles and timeless staples she can't live without.
"Trends usually are informed by previous fashion history/older eras, so I like to develop my personal taste and style more than anything so that even with trends changing, I have a consistent style that expresses who I am and how I feel," she explains.