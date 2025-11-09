or
Meet the All-Star Cast of Netflix's 'The Thursday Murder Club': Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and More

Nov. 9 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

Netflix's adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club brings a star-studded cast, featuring legends like Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie. In this cozy crime caper, a group of retirees investigates cold cases, proving that age is just a number when it comes to sleuthing.

Director Chris Columbus, known for classics like Home Alone and the first two Harry Potter films, helms this promising adaptation of Richard Osman's best-selling novel.

Columbus expressed his excitement, stating, "When it came to The Thursday Murder Club, there were four people that we wanted, [and our] first four choices agreed to do the film."

The ensemble cast joins forces in the hunt for answers after a murder rocks their retirement village, Coopers Chase, providing plenty of laughs and intrigue.

Helen Mirren Elizabeth Best

Mirren stars as Elizabeth Best, an ex-spy.

"With a book that's so popular, there is a responsibility because you don't want to disappoint people who love it. I don't want people watching the movie and going, 'I loved it, but I didn't think Helen Mirren was great as Elizabeth,'" Mirren told Business Insider. "In a weird way, it's harder to play the imaginary character, especially if it's a character from a beloved book."

Pierce Brosnan as Ron Ritchie

Brosnan, famous for his role as James Bond, plays Ron Ritchie, a retired union leader.

"He is a very passionate man that comes from a very strong background of unionism and fighting for the working man," he shared with EW, adding, "comically, Pierce has this not-untapped talent."

Sir Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim Arif

Kingsley, an Oscar-winner for Gandhi, takes on the role of Ibrahim Arif, a retired psychiatrist.

Kingsley describes his character as a man who crafts his words with care: "He's a man who wishes to understand others and wishes to be understood."

Celia Imrie as Joyce Meadowcroft

Imrie brings her decades of experience to the role of Joyce Meadowcroft, an excitable nurse.

"I love her adventurous spirit," she said, emphasizing how she quickly connected with the character.

Naomi Ackie as Donna De Freitas

Naomi Ackie, known for her breakout role in Lady Macbeth, plays police officer Donna De Freitas. She expressed excitement about working alongside the legendary cast, saying, "I grew up watching them — and they are still so enthusiastic."

Daniel Mays as DCI Chris Hudson

Daniel Mays portrays DCI Chris Hudson, a deputy chief inspector.

Describing his character, he said, "He's a middle-aged, divorced, sad sack detective," admitting he enjoyed the physicality of his role.

David Tennant as Ian Ventham

David Tennant, famed for Doctor Who, assumes the role of Ian Ventham, the antagonistic co-owner of Coopers Chase.

Tom Ellis as Jason Ritchie

Tom Ellis portrays Jason Ritchie, Ron's son, whose shady past complicates matters. He expressed that the blend of humor and poignancy in the story deeply affected him.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Bogdan

Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays Bogdan, described as "a slightly unknowable figure who's not like any of the other characters," adding layers of complexity to the narrative.

Jonathan Pryce as Stephen Best

Finally, Jonathan Pryce, who has graced both stage and screen, plays Stephen Best, Elizabeth's husband struggling with dementia. "I have lived through a loved one losing their memory," he reflected, lending authenticity to his portrayal.

