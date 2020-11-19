Home Alone turned 30, ya filthy animals! It’s been three decades since Macaulay Culkin was left to his own devices in the family flick, which was widely released in the U.S. on November 16, 1990… though it feels like just yesterday.

Also starring Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard and Catherine O’Hara, Home Alone went on to become a holiday classic and spawned two sequel feature films as well as two made-for-TV flicks. There’s even a reboot in the works.

As Christmastime approaches, and you settle in again to watch Kevin McCallister defend his home against two boneheaded burglars, OK! takes a look at 15 little-known facts about the famous film.

15 LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS IN CELEBRATION OF ‘THE GOLDEN GIRLS’ 35TH ANNIVERSARY

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the holiday classic!