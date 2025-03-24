ENTERTAINMENT Virgin River's Shocking Season 7 Casting Shake-Up: New Faces and Departures That Will Leave Fans Reeling Source: Netflix Major changes are coming to 'Virgin River' as Netflix dropped a bombshell about the Season 7 cast.

Get ready, Virgin River fans! Major changes are coming to your beloved series as Netflix dropped a bombshell about the Season 7 cast. In an exciting twist, the streaming giant has revealed that Sara Canning and Cody Kearsley will be joining the cast for Season 7 of Virgin River.

Source: @codykearsley/Instagram ; MEGA Cody Kearsley and Sara Kanning will be in Season 7 of the Netflix series.

According to Tudum, the 37-year-old Canning will step into the role of “ex-cop Victoria, who was shot in the line of duty and now works for the state medical board as an investigator. Victoria comes to Virgin River to look into Doc’s practice but runs into a friend she wouldn’t mind catching up with … or maybe even pursuing something more.” Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Kearsley will bring his own brand of intensity as he portrays the rugged Clay. Described as “the tough, athletic” type with a rodeo background, his backstory is sure to tug at heartstrings. This character has a tragic past, having grown up in foster care and searching for his younger sister ever since he lost contact as a teenager.

But it’s not all good news in the charming town of Virgin River. In a major shake-up, Mark Ghanime, the beloved actor who plays Cameron in Virgin River, will no longer be a series regular. “I love Ghanime, who plays Cameron, and I love the character of Cameron,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confessed to TVLine in December 2024. “He will always be a part of the world, and I would love to see his character back, but he won’t be a series regular in season 7 of Virgin River, unfortunately.”

Source: Netflix Mark Ghanime, known as Cameron in 'Virgin River,' will no longer be a series regular.

However, Smith didn’t slam the door shut completely, stating, “I would love and can definitely imagine several opportunities of how we could bring Cameron back into our world,” teasing potential future appearances in Virgin River. Virgin River’s renewal was originally announced back in October 2024 via the show’s official Instagram account, with a captivating video of the stars celebrating the news of season 7 of Virgin River. The post joyfully declared, “Good news, Virgin River is confirmed to come back for Season 7! More love, drama, and small-town charm coming your way. You’re very welcome.”

Source: Netflix Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge are the main stars of the show.

Fans are hungry for updates, and Jack Sheridan himself, Martin Henderson, recently shared that filming of Season 7 of Virgin River is officially underway! "It is day one of season 7 of Virgin River and I am here in my trailer, I’m about to go to work and I saw this lovely little gift from my friends at Netflix," he enthused in a March 13 Instagram video. "A little box of treats and I thought I’d share it with you guys just to let you know how much they care. Because look, rechargeable handwarmers.” "I can’t tell you — I hate the cold," Henderson added, giving a nod to the chilly Vancouver weather. “If anybody knows anything about me, I hate the cold. And it gets a little chilly in Vancouver at this time of year."

Source: Netflix Martin Henderson shared that filming for 'Virgin River' Season 7 is currently happening.