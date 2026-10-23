Nev Schulman Hints He and Max Joseph Are Working on Bringing Back 'Catfish': 'There's a Whole New World of Fakes and Scams Out There'

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Nev Schulman knows people want Catfish back — and he hinted that could very well be a possibility. "I miss it a lot. I was with Max [Joseph] today. We have our own little fun web series called Running Errands, and we just filmed something this morning, and I just love being with him. It's so fun to make things with your friends. We're working on it. There are some things in the mix, and some talks are happening about bringing it back in one or more ways. So we'll see," the reality star, 42, exclusively tells OK! while talking about working with New York Road Runners (NYRR), the preeminent NYC-based running non-profit that organizes the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon. "The [fans] want it back. And also, you know, with AI now, there's a whole new world of fakes and scams out there that need to be dealt with. I mean, there's been no shortage of requests and emails and DMs from people who are saying, 'Oh my God, this is happening. We need you. Can you help us?' So, you know, the bat signal's up — or the cat signal, I should say, is up. We just have to figure out how we want to get back out there," he continues.

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Source: @NEVSCHULMAN/INSTAGRAM Nev Schulman is still close with Max Joseph.

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Ever since the MTV show ended in 2025, Schulman, who shares three kids with wife Laura Perlongo, has been dabbling in other ventures, including getting into real estate. "I know what I'm good at, and it's exciting to find new places to apply those skills. So right now I'm really into networking and building relationships with people who may end up being clients. I love, obviously, searching for and going around the city and seeing apartments and walking through people's homes, which is my favorite thing, but I'm also getting really into community organizing and activism. I'm an adult with kids who are in school, and so I'm starting to care about things that I hadn't previously cared about — parks and the education system and transportation and just general community building. So I'm really excited to also be stepping into a new role as an engaged New Yorker who can hopefully affect positive change for my family and everyone else," he shares.

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This year, the dad-of-three, who has run nearly ten marathons, has been preparing for the New York City Marathon alongside his wife. "I'm really excited because I think the plan is that I'm actually gonna run it for the first time with my wife. Laura just started getting back into running after taking many years off from an injury two years ago. She ran the New York City Marathon last year, but I was running as a guide, as I almost always do. But this year, I'm not guiding because I really wanna be able to sort of support Laura and run with her," he reveals before sharing they don't actually "run well together."

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Source: @NEVSCHULMAN/INSTAGRAM Nev Schulman's wife, Laura Perlongo, is running the New York City Marathon with him.

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"Finding a good running partner is very tricky. The big issue is that she both likes to listen to music, which I don't, and/or talk, chat, which I also don't. So when we run together, she's either got her headphones on, which feels kind of weird, or she doesn't, and we're trying to talk, but she's always like, 'Nev, come on. You have to help distract me and talk to me.' And I'm always like, 'I don't talk when I run.' So it's a little clunky, but we'll figure it out," he quips.

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Though it's unclear if he'll be with Perlongo at the finish line, he's looking forward to being around his loved ones. "For me, what's always the most special about the TCS New York City Marathon is that my father, who was a runner my whole childhood — he lives on 68th and Central Park West — so every year, the first Sunday of November, he would bring me and my brother to the finish line, and we would watch the runners come across the line, and it was just such an important day for us as a sort of father-and-son relationship. And he also ran the New York City Marathon once, and that was always what sort of inspired me to participate, and then I started doing it, and I got hooked. So for me, knowing that my dad is going to be at the finish line cheering and just so proud, as he always is, and then that I get to walk across the street and sit on his sofa for an hour and relax and take a nap, is great. That's always the best part," he shares.

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Source: COURTESY OF NEV SCHULMAN The star is 'excited' about the upcoming marathon.

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The MTV alum, who suffered a broken neck in 2024, has been feeling better than ever as he trains for the big day on Sunday, November 1. "This will actually be my third time doing the marathon since my neck injury, and incredibly, you know, it hasn't affected me in any kind of negative way. If anything, it sort of really forced me to restart and rethink my general physical wellness, and obviously, I did a lot of physical therapy. So I'm feeling good. I'm feeling strong, and I'm really just excited because I love the city. I love all of the work that New York Road Runners does as a nonprofit, with events throughout the year for adults and kids. My kids, I love bringing them to the events, and it's just a special day to remind yourself of the power of running to bring people together from every part of the world, from all walks of life, who just wanna move their body and connect," he gushes.

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"Ever since I started running as a guide for Achilles International a few years back, I've just been hooked. The same obsession that I formed about running was sort of doubled by now being a guide. It just completely opened my whole experience up to an exponentially larger enjoyment, satisfaction and fulfillment factor. So I want to keep guiding. It doesn't have to be marathons. It could be 5Ks, 10Ks, halfs, I don't care. I just love connecting with people, being useful and helping in any way that I can, doing what I love and sharing that with someone else. It's great. So as long as I can, I'm gonna keep running and hopefully keep guiding," he continues.

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Source: COURTESY OF NEV SCHULMAN Nev Schulman is 'grateful' to be able to run the NYC Marathon this year.