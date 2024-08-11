'I'm Lucky to Be Alive': Nev Schulman Reveals He Broke His Neck in Near-Fatal Biking Accident — Photos
Nev Schulman shared how happy he is to be OK after a horrible biking accident.
On Saturday, August 10, the Catfish host, 39, revealed he has been in the hospital recovering after he broke his neck while riding to pick up his son at school.
“I went fishing with my family on Sunday. It was incredible, my son’s idea. One of those days that just work. We found an available boat (thank you captain ben!) and caught all kinds of fish, most of which we threw back because they were too cute. Especially the puffer. It was magical. A day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be,” he began before the story took an abrupt turn.
“Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what 'before the accident' really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say — life can change in an instant,” he said of the horrible incident, which occurred on Monday, August 5.
“I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t),” Schulman, who shares three children with wife Laura Perlongo, wrote.
Schulman continued: “I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable. Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again.”
Along with the message, Schulman shared a series of clips from his recovery in the hospital. Some of the media included X-rays of his broken bones, clips of himself walking again and his kids visiting him.
To conclude, the TV personality added: “I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward. We hadn’t planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I’m so glad I said yes. ❤️”