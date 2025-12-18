Creepy New Jeffrey Epstein Photos Show Women's Bodies Marked With Handwritten Quotes From Controversial Novel 'Lolita'
Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
The House Oversight Committee just released a new batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate.
In the images were at least two shots of anonymous women with handwritten quotes on their bodies from Vladimir Nabokov's controversial novel Lolita, a copy of which can be seen in the background of one picture.
Jeffrey Epstein Photos Featured Quotes From 'Lolita'
One photo was of a woman's foot that featured the phrase, "she was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock."
In a second shot, the words "she was Lola in slacks" was written on what appeared to be a lady's hip.
The faces of the women weren't included in the photographs.
Lolita is centered on a middle-aged literature professor who forms a sexual obsession with his 12-year-old stepdaughter.
The House Oversight Committee has been releasing numerous photos from the late s-- trafficker's estate of late as the country waits for the government to fully release the Epstein files.
On Friday, December 12, a photo dump showed Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon and more socializing with the late pedophile over the years.
Several Famous Faces Were Seen in Epstein's Photos
One viral shot showed the president posing with multiple women who were wearing leis, while another shocking snap featured a "Trump condom," with the wrapper showing a cartoon image of the POTUS.
The condom, which also had the phrase, "I'M HUUUUGE!" on it, was priced at $4.50.
Director Woody Allen, Richard Branson, ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell were in some of the photos as well.
None of the shots released have incriminated any of the famous figures in the late financier's s-- crimes.
"Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world," the committee wrote in a X post earlier this month. "Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!"
However, one one spokesperson on the committee slammed Democrats for the pictures they exposed, accusing them of "cherry-picking photos and making targeted redactions to create a false narrative about President Trump."
"Democrats’ hoax against President Trump has been completely debunked," their message continued. "Nothing in the documents we’ve received shows any wrongdoing. It is shameful Rep. Garcia and Democrats continue to put politics above justice for the survivors."