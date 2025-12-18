Creepy New Jeffrey Epstein Photos Show Women's Bodies Marked With Handwritten Quotes From Controversial Novel 'Lolita'

Article continues below advertisement

The House Oversight Committee just released a new batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. In the images were at least two shots of anonymous women with handwritten quotes on their bodies from Vladimir Nabokov's controversial novel Lolita, a copy of which can be seen in the background of one picture.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Photos Featured Quotes From 'Lolita'

Source: house oversight committee Some of Jeffrey Epstein's photos featured women's bodies marked with quotes from 'Lolita.'

One photo was of a woman's foot that featured the phrase, "she was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock." In a second shot, the words "she was Lola in slacks" was written on what appeared to be a lady's hip. The faces of the women weren't included in the photographs. Lolita is centered on a middle-aged literature professor who forms a sexual obsession with his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: house oversight committee The identities of the women in the pictures are unknown.

The House Oversight Committee has been releasing numerous photos from the late s-- trafficker's estate of late as the country waits for the government to fully release the Epstein files. On Friday, December 12, a photo dump showed Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon and more socializing with the late pedophile over the years.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Several Famous Faces Were Seen in Epstein's Photos

Source: house oversight committee A 'Trump condom' was seen in another batch of Epstein's photos.

One viral shot showed the president posing with multiple women who were wearing leis, while another shocking snap featured a "Trump condom," with the wrapper showing a cartoon image of the POTUS. The condom, which also had the phrase, "I'M HUUUUGE!" on it, was priced at $4.50. Director Woody Allen, Richard Branson, ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell were in some of the photos as well. None of the shots released have incriminated any of the famous figures in the late financier's s-- crimes.

Source: house oversight committee Donald Trump, Richard Branson, Bill Clinton and more famous men were seen in the s-- offender's photos.