or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > President Donald Trump
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein Shocker: 'Huge' Donald Trump Condoms Exposed in New Photos of President Mingling With Late Pedophile

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversite Committee

New Jeffrey Epstein files feature a bowl of Trump condoms on sale for guests.

Dec. 12 2025, Updated 11:09 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

New Jeffrey Epstein files were just released, and President Donald Trump is front and center.

A fresh set of photos show a "Trump condom" for $4.50, featuring a comic sketch of the Republican with the text, "I'm huuuuge!"

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump condoms are included in the Epstein files.
Source: House Oversite Committee

Donald Trump condoms are included in the Epstein files.

In another image, a younger Trump chatted up a young blonde woman, while Epstein stood at his side. The current president was also pictured next to six women — whose faces are covered — at a party, wearing Hawaiian leis.

Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon and Richard Branson are featured as well in some snapshots. Former President Clinton wrapped his arm around the waist of Epstein's partner, Ghislane Maxwell, at an event, with the disgraced financier standing on the other side of her.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein has not been confirmed.
Source: House Oversite Committee

Donald Trump's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein has not been confirmed.

The new files were dropped on Friday, December 12, by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. The photos were ripped from Epstein’s email and computer; there were over 95,000 images, but only 19 have been released so far.

Absent from the latest set of photos was ex-Prince Andrew, who was recently stripped of his titles amid alleged ties to Epstein.

President Trump was previously seen in pictures with Epstein, although the White House has notably avoided publishing the Epstein files in their entirety.

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

President Trump Allows Epstein Files to Be Released

Image of Bill Clinton is included in the Epstein files.
Source: House Oversite Committee

Bill Clinton is included in the Epstein files.

On Wednesday, November 19, the 79-year-old signed documents ordering the Justice Department to release the files.

"Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more," Trump stated. "Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!"

The president's name was previously included in some of the documents that Congress published.

Jeffrey Epstein Calls President Trump the 'Dog That Hasn't Barked'

Image of Jeffrey Epstein seemed to have tension with Donald Trump.
Source: House Oversite Committee

Jeffrey Epstein seemed to have tension with Donald Trump.

Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform also shared an email where Epstein said of Trump, "Of course, he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop." In another, he called him the "dog that hasn’t barked."

"I have met some very bad people," the predator wrote in one email. "None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.