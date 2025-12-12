BREAKING NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Shocker: 'Huge' Donald Trump Condoms Exposed in New Photos of President Mingling With Late Pedophile Source: House Oversite Committee New Jeffrey Epstein files feature a bowl of Trump condoms on sale for guests. Stacey Sanderson Dec. 12 2025, Updated 11:09 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

New Jeffrey Epstein files were just released, and President Donald Trump is front and center. A fresh set of photos show a "Trump condom" for $4.50, featuring a comic sketch of the Republican with the text, "I'm huuuuge!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: House Oversite Committee Donald Trump condoms are included in the Epstein files.

In another image, a younger Trump chatted up a young blonde woman, while Epstein stood at his side. The current president was also pictured next to six women — whose faces are covered — at a party, wearing Hawaiian leis. Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon and Richard Branson are featured as well in some snapshots. Former President Clinton wrapped his arm around the waist of Epstein's partner, Ghislane Maxwell, at an event, with the disgraced financier standing on the other side of her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: House Oversite Committee Donald Trump's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein has not been confirmed.

The new files were dropped on Friday, December 12, by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. The photos were ripped from Epstein’s email and computer; there were over 95,000 images, but only 19 have been released so far. Absent from the latest set of photos was ex-Prince Andrew, who was recently stripped of his titles amid alleged ties to Epstein. President Trump was previously seen in pictures with Epstein, although the White House has notably avoided publishing the Epstein files in their entirety.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

President Trump Allows Epstein Files to Be Released

Source: House Oversite Committee Bill Clinton is included in the Epstein files.

On Wednesday, November 19, the 79-year-old signed documents ordering the Justice Department to release the files. "Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more," Trump stated. "Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" The president's name was previously included in some of the documents that Congress published.

Jeffrey Epstein Calls President Trump the 'Dog That Hasn't Barked'

Source: House Oversite Committee Jeffrey Epstein seemed to have tension with Donald Trump.