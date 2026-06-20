Meet the New York Knicks Players Who Took Home the 2026 NBA Finals Trophy — Including MVP Jalen Brunson

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Jalen Brunson

Source: MEGA

New York Knicks captain and star point guard Jalen Brunson led the team to its first NBA title in 53 years. The two-time NCAA champion, who was named the 2026 NBA Finals MVP after scoring 45 points, initially played for the Dallas Mavericks before signing with the Knicks.

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Mikal Bridges

Source: MEGA

Another Nova Knicks, Mikal Bridges capped the season with an NBA championship after registering 14 points. He previously played for the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets after he was originally drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers.

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Josh Hart

Source: @jhart/Instagram

With a score of 13 points and 11 rebounds, Josh Hart guided the Knicks to NBA glory. The Villanova star player was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Knicks in 2023, joining the championship-winning roster.

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OG Anunoby

Source: MEGA

Former Indiana Hoosiers player OG Anunoby was acquired by the Knicks from the Toronto Raptors in December 2023. Over two years later, the forward helped lead the team to an NBA title, scoring 11 points.

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Karl-Anthony Towns

Source: @karltowns/Instagram

After coming to the Knicks in 2024, the 2015 NBA Draft's No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns etched his name into franchise history with an NBA championship — despite being fouled out of the game with 1:53 remaining.

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Mitchell Robinson

Source: MEGA

Mitchell Robinson, the No. 36 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, recorded two points, 10 rebounds and two assists that contributed to the Knicks' win.

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Ariel Hukporti

Source: @arielhukporti/Instagram

Recording one rebound, one assist and one block across the finals' two minutes, Ariel Hukporti fueled the team's run to the NBA title. The Knicks acquired the draft rights to the 58th overall pick from the Mavs in 2024.

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Dillon Jones

Source: @gfb.dj/Instagram

Just a few months after being signed by the Knicks in January, Dillon Jones was on the roster when the team won the 2026 NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs. The win officially made him a two-time NBA champion after winning his first ring as a rookie with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2024-25 season.

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Jeremy Sochan

Source: MEGA

Jeremy Sochan, who was signed in February, helped deliver the franchise's NBA title after previously playing four seasons with the Spurs.

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Jordan Clarkson

Source: mega

Nearly a year after the Knicks signed him, Jordan Clarkson was part of the championship-winning roster. The victory officially made him the first player of Filipino descent to win an NBA title. Before joining the Knicks, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz.

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Jose Alvarado

Source: MEGA

Knicks point guard Jose Alvarado was also instrumental in the team's NBA Finals victory. He logged one rebound over 11 minutes during the historic win.

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Kevin McCullar Jr.

Source: MEGA

Although Kevin McCullar Jr. did not officially play in the NBA Finals for the Knicks, he was on the roster and won the championship with the team. The guard was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 56 overall pick during the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft before Knicks obtained his draft rights in June 2024.

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Landry Shamet

Source: MEGA

After signing in September 2024, Landry Shamet scored his first NBA title with the Knicks during the finals. The sharpshooting guard exited the game in the fourth quarter due to an apparent leg injury, though he was still part of the team's championship-winning effort.

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Miles McBride

Source: MEGA

Knicks guard Miles McBride won an NBA title with the team before his three-year contract expires after the 2026-27 season. He saw 13 minutes of action during the NBA Finals, marking his most playing time since Game 2.

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Mohamed Diawara

Source: MEGA

French forward Mohamed Diawara did not log any minutes in the series and wrapped up the season with DNP-CDs (Did Not Play – Coach's Decision) in all five games of the NBA Finals. Still, he was part of the team's winning roster.

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Pacôme Dadiet

Source: @pax_1_/Instagram

Promising French wing Pacôme Dadiet celebrated his first NBA title with the Knicks after being drafted by the team in 2024.

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Trey Jemison III

Source: @tallt_23/Instagram

Trey Jemison III still earned an NBA championship despite being in a two-way deal with the Knicks.

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Tyler Kolek

Source: @tyler_kolek/Instagram