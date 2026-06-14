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Timothée Chalamet Throws Shade at the Oscars With 6-Word Snarky Comment After Knicks Win Championship

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Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet attended the Knicks game in San Antonio on Saturday.

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June 14 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

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Timothée Chalamet subtly shaded the Academy Awards following the New York Knicks' championship win on Saturday, June 13.

The basketball team won the historic game at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and the actor, 30, had one simple thing to say.

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Timothée Chalamet Has Been a Courtside Knicks Game Staple All Through the Season

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image of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet slammed the Oscars with a shady six-word comment following the Knicks Finals game win on June 13.

While the Lady Bird actor was on the court taking photos of the players, he was heard saying: “Way rather this than the Oscars."

“C’mon, baby! Knicks are champions, baby!” Chalamet then wildly cheered.

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Timothée Chalamet Lost the Best Actor Oscar in March

image of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner attended several basketball games together in recent weeks.

The New York native is a big fan of basketball, having been often seen sitting courtside watching Knicks games alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner this sports season.

Chalamet's shady comment came three months after he lost the Best Actor Oscar for his work in the drama Marty Supreme. Michael B Jordan instead scored the golden statuette for his role in Sinners.

A source told Page Six back in March following the Hollywood ceremony how Chalamet's "arrogance" most probably cost him the award.

"He fumbled the ball on the five-yard line,” the insider added.

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The Actor's 'Arrogance' Possibly Cost Him the Golden Statue

image of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in 'Marty Supreme.'

“His campaign for Marty Supreme started it — the arrogance of his outfits, befitting a clown more than an Oscar winner. The lengths he will go for hype … He reeks of Oscar desperation,” they said. Another source noted the Dune star's quest for “greatness” rubbed people the wrong way.

Just weeks before the Oscars ceremony, Chalamet made comments about ballet that caused quite a stir.

“I admire people, and I’ve done it myself, who go on a talk show and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to keep movie theaters alive, we’ve gotta keep this genre alive,’ and another part of me feels like if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they’re going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it," he said during an interview on CNN with Matthew McConaughey in February.

image of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Just weeks before the Oscars ceremony, Timothée Chalamet made comments about ballet that caused backlash.

However, he doesn’t “want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’”

“All respect to the ballet and opera people out there … I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I’m taking shots for no reason,” he continued.

After his statements went viral, many people took issue with his stance and slammed him for his words, including retired ballet dancer Misty Copeland and the Royal Ballet and Opera theater.

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