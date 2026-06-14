Timothée Chalamet Throws Shade at the Oscars With 6-Word Snarky Comment After Knicks Win Championship
June 14 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet subtly shaded the Academy Awards following the New York Knicks' championship win on Saturday, June 13.
The basketball team won the historic game at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and the actor, 30, had one simple thing to say.
Timothée Chalamet Has Been a Courtside Knicks Game Staple All Through the Season
While the Lady Bird actor was on the court taking photos of the players, he was heard saying: “Way rather this than the Oscars."
“C’mon, baby! Knicks are champions, baby!” Chalamet then wildly cheered.
Timothée Chalamet Lost the Best Actor Oscar in March
The New York native is a big fan of basketball, having been often seen sitting courtside watching Knicks games alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner this sports season.
Chalamet's shady comment came three months after he lost the Best Actor Oscar for his work in the drama Marty Supreme. Michael B Jordan instead scored the golden statuette for his role in Sinners.
A source told Page Six back in March following the Hollywood ceremony how Chalamet's "arrogance" most probably cost him the award.
"He fumbled the ball on the five-yard line,” the insider added.
- How Timothée Chalamet's Oscars 'Humiliation' Could Be the Key to Kardashian Clan Finally Getting Him on Their Reality Show
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Ditched 2026 Oscars for an Hour After Actor Grew Tired of 'Being the Butt of the Joke,' Claims Eyewitness
- 'Where Is He?': Timothée Chalamet's Absence at 2024 Oscars Sparks Concern From Fans
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Actor's 'Arrogance' Possibly Cost Him the Golden Statue
“His campaign for Marty Supreme started it — the arrogance of his outfits, befitting a clown more than an Oscar winner. The lengths he will go for hype … He reeks of Oscar desperation,” they said. Another source noted the Dune star's quest for “greatness” rubbed people the wrong way.
Just weeks before the Oscars ceremony, Chalamet made comments about ballet that caused quite a stir.
“I admire people, and I’ve done it myself, who go on a talk show and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to keep movie theaters alive, we’ve gotta keep this genre alive,’ and another part of me feels like if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they’re going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it," he said during an interview on CNN with Matthew McConaughey in February.
However, he doesn’t “want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’”
“All respect to the ballet and opera people out there … I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I’m taking shots for no reason,” he continued.
After his statements went viral, many people took issue with his stance and slammed him for his words, including retired ballet dancer Misty Copeland and the Royal Ballet and Opera theater.