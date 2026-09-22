New York Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Assassinate Donald Trump, Vowing 'Kill Donald Trump First Chance I Get'

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A New York man named Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr. pleaded guilty after making violent threats against President Donald Trump online. Per Law & Crime, the 32-year-old admitted to transmitting threats to injure another person in interstate commerce, according to court records. On January 8, Hamm Jr. wrote via YouTube, "I'll kill Donald Trump first chance i f------- get." Per the U.S. Department of Justice, the Binghamton resident also posted messages targeting ICE agents and Trump supporters.

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Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr. Made Multiple Threats Online

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was among those targeted in Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr.'s YouTube posts cited in the federal investigation.

The investigation began after Google alerted the FBI on February 24 about posts from a YouTube account using the handle @JusticePeaceUnity. The company reportedly flagged the messages as involving an emergency with a potential risk of death or serious bodily injury. Federal investigators identified Hamm Jr. as the person behind the account. Prosecutors said his posts continued through January and February.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was referenced in posts from the @JusticePeaceUnity YouTube account linked to Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr.

One series of posts on January 15 included several statements directed at Trump supporters and federal agents. "Kill All MAGA, Revolution," the post said. "Kill ICE, kill MAGA, kill trump," the post added. "I'm gonna find you and shoot you MAGA," the post continued. Hamm Jr. also wrote about his views on the Second Amendment. "We have every right to shoot to kill the tyrannical government! 2nd Amendment motherf------!!!!" the post said.

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Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr. Confirmed The Posts During FBI Interview

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was among those referenced in Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr. statements, according to the case.

The online messages continued into February 15 and 16, with Hamm Jr. making additional threats involving Trump, ICE agents, and his own firearm. "Shoot to kill MAGA," the post said. Another post referenced his response if federal agents came to his home. "Just know if you come to my door I'm gonna die with a gun in my hand pointing at ICE or some Federal Agent. I'm not going to a concentration camp," the post continued. On February 19, Hamm Jr. posted another message about his plans to burn "this entire government down." "Probably this week I'm getting my guns out of storage and I'm gonna go shoot up ICE," the post said. Per Law & Crime, after investigators located him, Hamm Jr. confirmed that he owned the @JusticePeaceUnity account and made the threatening statements, according to the case materials.

Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr. Faces Sentencing In 2027

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was the target of online threats cited by prosecutors against Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr.