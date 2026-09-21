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Jimmy Fallon Warns Donald Trump Is in 'Bad Shape'

Split photo of Jimmy Fallon and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon addressed Donald Trump’s latest Kennedy Center remarks during a recent episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

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Sept. 21 2026, Updated 8:18 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Fallon had a sharp response for Donald Trump after the president suggested the Kennedy Center could be torn down if his name isn't added to the Washington, D.C., arts institution.

During Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian joked about the president’s own health, saying he's in a “very, very bad shape."

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Source: @FALLONTONIGHT/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Fallon joked that Donald Trump’s 'very, very bad' comment referred to his physical condition.

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Jimmy Fallon Mocked Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center Demolition Threat

Image of Donald Trump warned that the Kennedy Center could be 'ripped down' amid the ongoing dispute.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump warned that the Kennedy Center could be 'ripped down' amid the ongoing dispute.

“President Trump is in the news,” Fallon said during his monologue.

“After they wouldn’t put his name on the Kennedy Center, Trump is now threatening to tear it down, and last night photographers captured Trump on Air Force One looking at a poster that says ‘Kennedy Center Demolished," he went on.

He then poked fun at the image of the president looking at the poster aboard Air Force One.

“Usually when Trump is demolishing something on Air Force One, it’s a bucket of KFC,” he joked, adding, “When he found out the photo went viral, Trump was like, ‘See, this is why I should always travel in the back of a catering truck.’”

The joke referenced a recent incident involving Trump at the NATO Summit in Turkey, where he was transferred to another aircraft using a catering truck.

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Image of the judge ordered the administration to give advance notice of major changes.
Source: MEGA

The judge ordered the administration to give advance notice of major changes.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the Kennedy Center is in poor condition and has presented himself as the person who can save it.

"Frankly, if we don't do that, it's going to close. It'll end up being ripped down," the POTUS said, while describing the center as being in "very, very bad" and "very dangerous" shape.

Fallon quickly found the opening for another joke.

"Then a staffer leaned in and said, 'Sir, that's a report from your last physical,'" he quipped.

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Trump Faces Legal Hurdles Over Potential Kennedy Center Changes

Image of Donald Trump was photographed aboard allegedly looking at a 'Kennedy Center Demolished' document.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was photographed aboard allegedly looking at a 'Kennedy Center Demolished' document.

The joke came as the Kennedy Center faced renewed uncertainty.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to provide at least 30 days’ notice before taking steps toward major physical changes to the building, including demolition.

The legal development followed Trump’s remarks about the center potentially being “ripped down,” as well as a photograph showing him aboard Air Force One looking at a document that appeared to read “Kennedy Center Demolished.”

Image of Jimmy Fallon also mocked Donald Trump’s comments about high gas prices.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon also mocked Donald Trump’s comments about high gas prices.

Fallon didn't stop with the Kennedy Center jokes.

He also addressed Trump's comments about the cost of high gas prices amid the Iran war.

"During his [recent] speech in North Carolina, Trump said high gas prices are a very inexpensive price to pay for the war," the TV host told viewers.

"Then his teleprompter said, 'Hold for booing,'" he added.

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