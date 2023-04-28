Real Life Hollywood Heroes: 13 Brave Stars Who Risked Their Lives To Save Others From Death

Demi Moore: In 2009, Moore spotted on her Twitter feed a message from a woman who said, “I’m just wondering if anyone cares that I’m gonna kill myself now.” Moore sent it to her millions of followers, writing, “I hope you are joking,” and when the woman wrote, “Getting a knife, a big one that is sharp,” thousands called cops in San Jose, Calif., who were kicking down the woman’s door in minutes. The actress' intervention saved her life.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: He doesn’t just rescue folks on the big screen. While vacationing in Maui in 2004, the then-Governator noticed someone in trouble about 200 yards offshore. The hunk swam out to the man, who was suffering cramps over his entire body and clinging to a boogie board to stay afloat. The former Mr. Olympia pulled the man to shore. Happily, the exhausted swimmer got up and walked away.