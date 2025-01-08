Neymar’s $280,000 Roulette Watch is a Hint on How Popular the Game Can Get in Brazil

Neymar has done it again — and this time, it’s not on the soccer field. His public appearance sporting a luxury watch has sparked more than just fashion buzz — it reignited interest in his well-known passion for roulette. The Brazilian soccer star’s love for the iconic casino game has been no secret, making his stylish timepiece the perfect symbol of precision, chance, and timing — much like the game itself.

Neymar, who was seen playing at a Poker event in June, flaunted the $280,000 Jacob & Co. watch at the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight in Riyadh, in March. Made from 18K rose gold with anti-reflective sapphire crystals and an alligator skin strap, the watch’s standout feature is its fully functional roulette table. Only 101 pieces were produced, making Neymar one of the lucky few to own this exclusive timepiece.