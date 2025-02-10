20 Celebrities Who Attended Super Bowl 2025: From Donald Trump to Taylor Swift and More
Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd
Adam Sandler was spotted with Kansas City Chiefs superfan Paul Rudd as the team took on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.
Bradley Cooper
Eagles fan Bradley Cooper brought his daughter, Lea De Seine, to the 2025 Super Bowl and walked the sidelines before the two teams battled it out on the field.
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin shared a subtle PDA moment as they made their way to their seats at Super Bowl 59.
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes performed her WAG duties and attended the Super Bowl with her and Patrick Mahomes' two eldest children, Sterling and Bronze. The couple welcomed their newborn child, Golden Raye, in January.
Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump joined the Super Bowl crowd with his daughter Ivanka Trump and grandson Theodore James Kushner to watch the Chiefs and the Eagles' big game. The 78-year-old The Apprentice star, who became the first sitting American president to watch the football's big match, was met with cheers and boos when he was introduced during the broadcast.
Jay-Z
Jon Hamm
Ahead of the big game, Jon Hamm stepped forward and asked fans to "make some noise" for the Chiefs. Though his voice cracked a little, viewers called his cheer for the team's kingdom a hair-raising moment.
Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller
Keleigh Sperry watched the Super Bowl with Miles Teller instead of joining her friend Taylor Swift because she is "a diehard Birds fan."
"But no, she's an Eagles fan, baby," Teller said of his wife in an interview with People, adding, "She might be a Southern California girl, but you marry into Philadelphia sports and that is it."
The couple previously joined the "champagne problems" singer's group at the Chiefs' victorious 2024 Super Bowl game.
Paul McCartney
Journalist Danilo Lacalle shared a short clip on X, showing The Beatles legend Paul McCartney arriving at the Super Bowl venue.
Pete Davidson and Kevin Costner
The Super Bowl viewers spotted Pete Davidson and Kevin Costner hanging out as they sat side by side at the Caesars Superdome.
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Este Haim
On February 9, Swift was spotted arriving at the Caesars Superdome with her friends Ice Spice and Este Haim to watch the Chiefs' 2025 Super Bowl Game.
The "Lover" singer, who supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made a stylish entrance in a cream blazer and knee-high boots. She accessorized with a "T" necklace that she previously wore as a thigh chain at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Days before the big game, Kelce gushed about his muse and revealed her dedication to her career inspired him.
"Her work ethic, what I saw on that tour last year, was pretty remarkable," he told the reporters. "I mean, to see the week in, week out traveling from one country to the next."
Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook held up a peace sign before Super Bowl 59.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady worked with Kevin Burkhardt to call the 2025 Super Bowl. However, some viewers commented on his appearance and speculated he had some work done.
One wrote on X, "Tom Brady has the cheeks of a man wholooks like he invented cocaine."
"wtf happened to Tom Brady’s face??" a second said, while a third chimed in, "Tom Brady must got a new face. That face is TUCKED!"