20 Celebrities Who Attended Super Bowl 2025: From Donald Trump to Taylor Swift and More

Keleigh Sperry watched the Super Bowl with Miles Teller instead of joining her friend Taylor Swift because she is "a diehard Birds fan."

"But no, she's an Eagles fan, baby," Teller said of his wife in an interview with People, adding, "She might be a Southern California girl, but you marry into Philadelphia sports and that is it."

The couple previously joined the "champagne problems" singer's group at the Chiefs' victorious 2024 Super Bowl game.