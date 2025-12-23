EXCLUSIVE NFL Star Damar Hamlin Reflects on Cardiac Arrest Incident Nearly 2 Years After Collapsing on Field: 'I Didn't Ask to Be That Vulnerable' Source: MEGA Damar Hamlin suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January 2023. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 22 2025, Published 7:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Nearly two years after suffering a near-fatal cardiac arrest in the middle of an NFL game, Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is reflecting on how the life-altering incident reshaped his outlook on health, vulnerability and purpose. Hamlin recently spoke with OK! while promoting a holiday campaign with global healthcare leader Abbott, which is being highlighted through a Hallmark Channel project. But for Hamlin, the focus remains on the personal journey that followed the moment the world watched him collapse during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game on January 2, 2023. "I didn’t ask to be that vulnerable," the 27-year-old tells OK! during an exclusive interview. "I didn’t ask for the world to see me at my lowest."

Damar Hamlin Didn't 'Know What the Future Held' After His Heart Stopped

Source: MEGA Damar Hamlin reflected on his health emergency forcing him to be vulnerable.

At the time of the incident, Hamlin says he was faced with overwhelming uncertainty — not only about his football career, but about his future altogether. "I remember being in my hospital bed not knowing what my future held, not knowing if I was gonna be even able to return to play," he recalls. Hamlin says one interaction during his recovery left a lasting impact. A doctor who was not part of his ICU team took a moment to share his own experience, offering reassurance during a frightening time.

Source: MEGA Damar Hamlin is lucky to be alive after almost dying in the middle of an NFL game.

"He came and shared with me that he had a similar experience and he let me know that he's nine months out and life does get better," the professional football safety remembered. "So, even with the uncertainty of my career at the time, just being able to know that there was more life ahead meant everything for me." That moment helped Hamlin push forward — both physically and mentally — and eventually return to the NFL. It also strengthened his commitment to heart-health advocacy. "Dealing with heart health and health issues, it just wasn’t something that I expected," he admits. "I’m young, I’m healthy, I’m a professional at the career that I chose in life."

Damar Hamlin Was Inspired by a Young Girl Named Olivia

Source: MEGA Damar Hamlin has become a heart health advocate after suffering cardiac arrest.

Through his work as an ambassador for Abbott's HeartMates community, Hamlin has spent time supporting people of all ages who have experienced cardiovascular conditions, including children facing serious medical challenges. One encounter that left a lasting impression involved a 9-year-old girl named Olivia, whom Hamlin met in Austin, Texas, ahead of her heart surgery. "She was full of life, full of energy, full of motivation," he details. "If this little girl can go through such toughness with a smile on her face, then I can get through anything."

Source: MEGA Damar Hamlin is an ambassador for Abbott's HeartMates community.

Hamlin notes finding community has been essential — both for himself and for others navigating similar journeys. "Knowing where to get help for things that you are dealing with is extremely important," he explains. "Knowing that there are people out there that experience things similar to you." He also emphasizes that cardiac arrest and other related challenges can affect anyone. "Heart health issues don’t discriminate," Hamlin declares.

Source: Hallmark Channel/YouTube Damar Hamlin appears in 'The More the Merrier' alongside five children and teens from Abbott’s HeartMates community.