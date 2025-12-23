NFL Star Damar Hamlin Reflects on Cardiac Arrest Incident Nearly 2 Years After Collapsing on Field: 'I Didn't Ask to Be That Vulnerable'
Dec. 22 2025, Published 7:19 p.m. ET
Nearly two years after suffering a near-fatal cardiac arrest in the middle of an NFL game, Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is reflecting on how the life-altering incident reshaped his outlook on health, vulnerability and purpose.
Hamlin recently spoke with OK! while promoting a holiday campaign with global healthcare leader Abbott, which is being highlighted through a Hallmark Channel project. But for Hamlin, the focus remains on the personal journey that followed the moment the world watched him collapse during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game on January 2, 2023.
"I didn’t ask to be that vulnerable," the 27-year-old tells OK! during an exclusive interview. "I didn’t ask for the world to see me at my lowest."
Damar Hamlin Didn't 'Know What the Future Held' After His Heart Stopped
At the time of the incident, Hamlin says he was faced with overwhelming uncertainty — not only about his football career, but about his future altogether.
"I remember being in my hospital bed not knowing what my future held, not knowing if I was gonna be even able to return to play," he recalls.
Hamlin says one interaction during his recovery left a lasting impact. A doctor who was not part of his ICU team took a moment to share his own experience, offering reassurance during a frightening time.
"He came and shared with me that he had a similar experience and he let me know that he's nine months out and life does get better," the professional football safety remembered. "So, even with the uncertainty of my career at the time, just being able to know that there was more life ahead meant everything for me."
That moment helped Hamlin push forward — both physically and mentally — and eventually return to the NFL. It also strengthened his commitment to heart-health advocacy.
"Dealing with heart health and health issues, it just wasn’t something that I expected," he admits. "I’m young, I’m healthy, I’m a professional at the career that I chose in life."
Damar Hamlin Was Inspired by a Young Girl Named Olivia
Through his work as an ambassador for Abbott's HeartMates community, Hamlin has spent time supporting people of all ages who have experienced cardiovascular conditions, including children facing serious medical challenges.
One encounter that left a lasting impression involved a 9-year-old girl named Olivia, whom Hamlin met in Austin, Texas, ahead of her heart surgery.
"She was full of life, full of energy, full of motivation," he details. "If this little girl can go through such toughness with a smile on her face, then I can get through anything."
Hamlin notes finding community has been essential — both for himself and for others navigating similar journeys.
"Knowing where to get help for things that you are dealing with is extremely important," he explains. "Knowing that there are people out there that experience things similar to you."
He also emphasizes that cardiac arrest and other related challenges can affect anyone.
"Heart health issues don’t discriminate," Hamlin declares.
That message is also reflected in Hallmark Channel’s The More the Merrier, a new original holiday movie that marks the network’s first health integration. Set in a small rural hospital on Christmas Eve, the film follows doctors, patients and visitors who find themselves snowed in as the hospital faces an unexpected baby boom.
In a Hallmark first, The More the Merrier features real-life individuals who have overcome serious health challenges. Five children and teens from Abbott’s HeartMates community make special cameo appearances in the film, appearing alongside Hamlin, who also takes part as a HeartMates ambassador.
Hamlin says the project offered an opportunity to highlight the impact of the community he’s been part of and to show how far its reach can extend. As the holidays approach, the fan-favorite NFL star says his perspective continues to extend far beyond football.
"Every day has a new perspective. Just learning to appreciate one single day for itself," the talented athlete concludes.