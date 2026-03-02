EXCLUSIVE NFL Star Justin Jefferson Refuses to Attend Super Bowl Until It's Him on the Field: 'I Want My First Experience to Be When I'm Playing' Source: MEGA Justin Jefferson has no interest in attending the Super Bowl until he's the one playing in the big game. Rebecca Friedman March 2 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Even when he's not competing for a championship, Justin Jefferson keeps his eyes firmly set on the ultimate goal. The Minnesota Vikings star made it clear he has no interest in being a spectator at the biggest game of the year — he’s waiting until he earns his place on the field. "I don’t ever go to the game," Jefferson told OK! while discussing his latest partnership with Lowe's for the brand's "Earn Your Sunday" campaign.

Source: MEGA Justin Jefferson doesn't want his first Super Bowl experience to be on the sidelines.

Despite being in San Francisco during the Super Bowl last month, Jefferson emphasized: "I want my first experience to be when I’m playing, not in the stands, on the sideline. So I don’t go to the game." While Super Bowl week is packed with events, appearances and business opportunities, the wide receiver stays disciplined about keeping that boundary in place. "Mostly it’s about business opportunities — doing different stuff with different people," he explained. "Last year, going to the Lowe’s dinner and meeting different people there, building that relationship and connection. This year is pretty much the same thing. I love being able to experience the support." But stepping inside the stadium for the big game itself? That’s off-limits — for now.

Justin Jefferson Admits Last Season Was 'One of My Most Difficult'

Source: MEGA Justin Jefferson reflected on his team missing the playoffs while looking ahead at next season.

Jefferson got candid about the emotional toll of this past season, which didn’t end the way he or Vikings fans hoped. "This past season was one of my most difficult seasons because of the circumstances — losing and not being able to be in the playoffs," he admitted. Rather than dwell on disappointment, he’s already shifted into offseason mode. "So it’s definitely going back to work," Jefferson said. "Spending time off getting my mental right, spending time with family and friends. But when it’s time to go back to work, really putting in the effort and the work. I expect a lot coming into this new season, so making sure my head is right and my body feels great to go out and have another great season." Despite the pressure that comes with championship expectations, the talented athlete insists he doesn’t let the Super Bowl dream overwhelm him during the regular season. "Mostly I focus on each game as they come," he said. "Even though we probably have the shortest season of all sports, it’s still long with the physicality and the mental toll on your body. You have to focus on what’s right in front of you — one game at a time." He added, "Once you get to playoffs and the Super Bowl, that’s when it hits you more. But during the 17- or 18-week season, you just try to make the most of each opportunity."

'The NFL Is a Business'

Source: MEGA Justin Jefferson learned nothing is 'personal' when it comes to the NFL.

Over the years, Jefferson has learned that success in the league requires more than talent. "The main lesson is that the NFL is a business. It’s not personal," he said. "As long as you’re doing your job at the highest ability, you’re going to have a spot on the team." He also noted how the professional level differs from earlier stages of his career. "It’s family-oriented. A lot of guys have families, wives, kids, so there’s not much outside bonding. Everyone has their own lives," the professional football star explained. "You cater to yourself, manage your time. There’s more free time, especially in the offseason, so you have to take care of what you need to take care of — working out, staying in shape, knowing the playbook, and making sure mentally you’re good to continue performing." Since entering the league, Jefferson has exceeded expectations and watched the sport expand in new ways — particularly with women’s flag football and the NFL’s growing global reach. "It’s definitely big — especially with women being able to be in flag football now and really bloom and blossom in that category," he said. "The game is expanding fast. Traveling overseas and having new fans wear your jersey — it’s been cool." "Coming into the league with little expectation and exceeding those expectations tremendously, a lot of celebrities and fans come up to me and show love," Jefferson added. "It’s been a very cool experience."

Earning Sundays — With a Little Help From Lowe's

Source: Lowe's Justin Jefferson said Minnesota Vikings fans are the 'best in the business.'

While Jefferson’s championship mindset remains laser-focused, he’s also partnered with Lowe's to help fans "Earn Your Sunday." The collaboration taps into something personal for the star receiver. "My dad has always been a big fan of Lowe’s," Jefferson shared. "I went with him multiple times to Lowe’s to pick up things for the house. He doesn’t ever call for help. He loves going to the store and getting the stuff for himself, and I was always the one helping him." "So whenever they came to me about this partnership, it was a no-brainer," he continued. "They have great people on board and they’re a great business to work with." As part of the campaign, Lowe’s released a limited-edition Earn Your Sunday Bucket Belt — designed to hold snacks, beverages and game-day essentials for watch parties and tailgates. "I feel like the ice bucket we did before was a big-time thing. Everybody loved that one. It sold out very, very fast. This is the next thing," Jefferson said. "It’s fire that Lowe’s gives people different experiences — not just getting supplies and fixing up their house. They’re able to really make it a fun ordeal for people doing watch parties and having parties at their house."

View this post on Instagram Source: @jjettas2/Instagram Justin Jefferson partnered with Lowe's to help fans 'Earn Your Sunday.'