NFL Legend Dan Marino Gives Rare Health Update After Revealing 20-Year Struggle With Liver Disease: 'It's Manageable'

Dan Marino is opening up about his health — and offering reassurance to fans in the process. The NFL Hall of Famer, 64, gives a rare update on how he's managing his medical woes after revealing in September that he's been living for more than two decades with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious liver disease many Americans don't even realize exists. "I feel really good actually," Marino tells OK! during an exclusive interview. "I feel really good and continue to work out and try to be positive in life."

Source: MEGA Dan Marino approaches his health in a similar way to how he handled challenges in the NFL.

Marino explains that while receiving any medical diagnosis can be overwhelming, he approached MASH the same way he handled challenges throughout his 17-year NFL career — head-on. "Anytime you get some kind of diagnosis, you always think about the future and what you can do to help yourself," he shares. "I always tried to take things head-on and give myself the best chance to be successful. That's how I look at this." The former Miami Dolphins quarterback emphasizes that early detection played a key role in managing his condition and stressed that MASH is not something people should ignore — especially since many don't experience obvious symptoms.

Dan Marino Manages His MASH Diagnosis Through Exercise and Routine Check-Ups

Source: MEGA Dan Marion says MASH is 'manageable.'

"The one thing about MASH is that it’s manageable," Marino mentions. "You don’t know if you have it unless you actually go get checked." According to Marino, staying on top of doctors visits, blood tests and lifestyle changes has helped him remain healthy. He says regular exercise — even simple movement — has been an important part of his routine. "I walk, I go on the treadmill, I ride a bike," he details. "You do the right things through diet and exercise, and that’s how you manage it."

Dan Marino Admits His Family Is His Biggest Motivation

Source: MEGA Dan Marino says his family is his biggest motivation.

Marino adds that his family has been a major source of motivation throughout his health journey. "You want to enjoy life and make sure you’re healthy — for your kids, your grandkids, your family," he expresses. "Your support system, the people around you, that’s what makes it happen." After years of quietly managing his diagnosis, Marino says he’s now speaking out to help others — which led him to participate in Novo Nordisk's Unordinary Stories campaign. The initiative highlights lesser-seen life transitions, including health challenges, through the personal stories of former professional athletes.

Source: MEGA Dan Marino hopes to make a difference in at least 'one person's life.'

"For me, it’s really an awareness campaign," Marino admits. "If you can make a difference in one person’s life — or a lot of people’s lives — that’s what we’re trying to do here." Marino said he was surprised to learn just how common MASH is, noting that millions of Americans may be living with the condition and completely unaware of it. "There are about 15 million Americans walking around with MASH, and a lot of them don’t even know it," he points out.

