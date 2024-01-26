OK Magazine
Taylor Swift 'Hasn't Affected' Any of Travis Kelce's Games, Retired NFL Star Dan Marino Insists: 'She Might as Well Have Fun'

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 26 2024

Retired NFL superstar Dan Marino is Team Tayvis!

In a new interview, the former athlete expressed his confusion as to why some football fans are so upset over Taylor Swift's presence at boyfriend Travis Kelce's football matches.

Source: mega

Taylor Swift has attended several of boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL games.

"She hasn’t affected any games, but from the media standpoint, she’s there. It’s part of it," he explained. "She’s loved, and from what I’ve heard, I don’t know her … she’s a terrific person and she cares about people, and she cares about taking care of people, which is an amazing thing, especially if you’re in her position."

Source: mega

Retired athlete Dan Marino doesn't see anything 'wrong' with Swift supporting the Kansas City Chiefs star.

"I give her a lot of respect for that, first of all," the former Miami Dolphins quarterback, 62, raved of the Grammy winner. "And then, she might as well have fun and enjoy it while she’s dating one of the stars in the NFL. And what’s wrong with that? Nothing."

As OK! reported, some sports fans have been whining that the blonde beauty, 34, is shown on TV too much when she's at one of her boyfriend's games.

However, as Swift pointed out, she has no control over what's being shown on the screen.

"I don't know how they know what suite I’m in," she shared in her interview with TIME. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

"I’m just there to support Travis," emphasized the "Cruel Summer" vocalist. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

Source: mega

Taylor Swift bonded with her boyfriend's mom, Donna Kelce, at some of his matches.

The most recent match Swift, 34, attended was the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills, meaning Kelce's team advanced to the next round of the playoffs.

The game was the first time the blonde beauty met her boyfriend's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, 36, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, 31.

Source: mega

The couple started dating in the summer of 2023.

Jason discussed the fun night on his and his sibling's "New Heights" podcast, where he also joked about the viral moment he celebrated Travis' touchdown by taking his shirt off and cheering.

The dad-of-three explained that before the game, his spouse was "already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor."

"So she's like, 'Be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep in the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression, this is my best chance! Set the bar nice and low,'" he quipped.

"Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis admitted of the situation.

Us Weekly chatted with Marino.

