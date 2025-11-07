or
Former NFL Star Mark Sanchez Fired From Fox After Near-Fatal Stabbing Incident

Former NFL Star Mark Sanchez was fired from his role as a sports analyst on Fox News following a shocking stabbing incident.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been let go from his analyst role at Fox Sports following a shocking stabbing incident that’s now under investigation.

"We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network," a FOX Sports spokesperson told a news outlet on Friday, November 7. "There will be no further comment at this time."

Mark Sanchez Was Fired From Fox Analyst Role

The firing comes more than one month after Sanchez, 38, was involved in a brutal stabbing on October 4. Authorities responded to calls of two people injured in a hotel alleyway, where the athlete was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries to his upper torso.

Sanchez was later arrested at the hospital on three misdemeanor charges after the victim, an elderly truck driver, alleged that he stabbed Sanchez in self-defense, according to court documents obtained by multiple outlets. The altercation allegedly escalated after Sanchez became upset when the driver parked the vehicle on a loading dock used to collect cooking oil, according to the documents.

Mark Sanchez Was Involved in Stabbing Incident in October

“This incident should never have happened,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told the Indy Star at the time. “What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead.”

Security footage obtained by authorities shows the driver – who suffered a laceration to the face – defending himself after backing away from Sanchez, who was following him.

Mark Sanchez

The Victim Was Allegedly Defending Himself

"Sanchez is seen running after [the man] and the video shows Mr. Sanchez grabbing and throwing [the man] towards the wall of the Westin,” the Indy Star reported. The confrontation escalated after the truck driver allegedly sprayed the ex-New York Jets player with pepper spray and, believing his life was in danger, stabbed him “two or three times.”

Mark Sanchez's Ex Broke Her Silence

Sanchez’s ex Bobby T, whose real name is Erin Campaneris, broke her silence days after his arrest, saying the news wasn’t “surprising” to her.

“I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son's father, Mark Sanchez,” Bobby T wrote. “My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight-year-old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel.”

She continued, “I have always been concerned for [Daniel’s] safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me. Like everyone else, I learned of the horrific event through a news alert on my phone while sitting next to Daniel. I still know only what is publicly available. My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a wide ripple effect, touching many lives.”

