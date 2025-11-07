Former NFL Star Mark Sanchez Fired From Fox After Near-Fatal Stabbing Incident

Article continues below advertisement

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been let go from his analyst role at Fox Sports following a shocking stabbing incident that’s now under investigation. "We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network," a FOX Sports spokesperson told a news outlet on Friday, November 7. "There will be no further comment at this time."

Mark Sanchez Was Fired From Fox Analyst Role

Source: MEGA Mark Sanchez was fired from his position at Fox Sports.

The firing comes more than one month after Sanchez, 38, was involved in a brutal stabbing on October 4. Authorities responded to calls of two people injured in a hotel alleyway, where the athlete was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries to his upper torso. Sanchez was later arrested at the hospital on three misdemeanor charges after the victim, an elderly truck driver, alleged that he stabbed Sanchez in self-defense, according to court documents obtained by multiple outlets. The altercation allegedly escalated after Sanchez became upset when the driver parked the vehicle on a loading dock used to collect cooking oil, according to the documents.

Mark Sanchez Was Involved in Stabbing Incident in October

Source: MEGA Mark Sanchez was arrested after being transported to the hospital for his injuries.

“This incident should never have happened,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told the Indy Star at the time. “What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead.” Security footage obtained by authorities shows the driver – who suffered a laceration to the face – defending himself after backing away from Sanchez, who was following him.

The Victim Was Allegedly Defending Himself

Source: MEGA The victim claimed he was defending himself from Mark Sanchez's attack.

"Sanchez is seen running after [the man] and the video shows Mr. Sanchez grabbing and throwing [the man] towards the wall of the Westin,” the Indy Star reported. The confrontation escalated after the truck driver allegedly sprayed the ex-New York Jets player with pepper spray and, believing his life was in danger, stabbed him “two or three times.”

Mark Sanchez's Ex Broke Her Silence

Source: MEGA;@123bobbyt/Instagram Mark Sanchez and Bobby T are parents to an 8-year-old son.