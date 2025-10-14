Who Is Mark Sanchez's Ex-Girlfriend and Baby Mama? 4 Things to Know About Bobby T

Article continues below advertisement

Bobby T Is a Model

Source: @123bobbyt/Instagram Bobby T shared a statement following Mark Sanchez's arrest.

Bobby T Has a Huge Following on Instagram

Source: @123bobbyt/Instagram Bobby T updates her fans with stunning photos on Instagram.

As of press time, the U.K.-born model has 87,300 followers on Instagram. "I'm your typical Chinese, Black, Irish gal born in Derry Ireland 🇮🇪 raised Cuban, education in Japan," her bio reads.

Bobby T Shares One Child With Mark Sanchez

Source: @123bobbyt/Instagram Bobby T and Mark Sanchez's only child is now 8 years old.

Before they split, Bobby and the Fox Sports analyst welcomed their son, Daniel Sanchez, who is now 8 years old. Following the stabbing incident, Mark gave a shout-out to the doctors who saved his life. "Right now, I'm just focused on my recovery, and I just want to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital, Marion County Sheriff, and the Indianapolis Police Department, metro PD," he told FOX59 News before his booking. "But I'm focused on my recovery, and I just want to see my wife, I want to see my son, my two baby girls. There'll be a day to answer all these questions, and unfortunately, today is not that day." He is also a father to his twin daughters, whom he and Perry welcomed in March.

Bobby T Broke Her Silence After Mark Sanchez's Arrest

Source: MEGA; @123bobbyt/Instagram Mark Sanchez was booked into the Marion County Jail following his arrest.