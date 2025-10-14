Who Is Mark Sanchez's Ex-Girlfriend and Baby Mama? 4 Things to Know About Bobby T
Oct. 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Bobby T Is a Model
Before marrying Perry Mattfeld, Mark Sanchez dated several stars and models, including Bobby T.
The former NFL quarterback's baby mama, whose real name is Erin Campaneris, has been modeling since she was a teen. After initially signing with FORD Models, she began working with Directions USA, New York Models and LA Models while collaborating with various brands, magazines, editorials and campaigns.
In March, she posted her LA Model Management portraits alongside the caption, "Todays a beautiful day for a beautiful day. Try your best to smile through it 🍀."
Bobby T Has a Huge Following on Instagram
As of press time, the U.K.-born model has 87,300 followers on Instagram.
"I'm your typical Chinese, Black, Irish gal born in Derry Ireland 🇮🇪 raised Cuban, education in Japan," her bio reads.
Bobby T Shares One Child With Mark Sanchez
Before they split, Bobby and the Fox Sports analyst welcomed their son, Daniel Sanchez, who is now 8 years old.
Following the stabbing incident, Mark gave a shout-out to the doctors who saved his life.
"Right now, I'm just focused on my recovery, and I just want to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital, Marion County Sheriff, and the Indianapolis Police Department, metro PD," he told FOX59 News before his booking. "But I'm focused on my recovery, and I just want to see my wife, I want to see my son, my two baby girls. There'll be a day to answer all these questions, and unfortunately, today is not that day."
He is also a father to his twin daughters, whom he and Perry welcomed in March.
Bobby T Broke Her Silence After Mark Sanchez's Arrest
In an Instagram post on October 12, Bobby confirmed she was "aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing" her son's father.
"My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight year old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel," she added.
Bobby then cryptically declared she was not surprised by Mark's arrest and subsequent charges.
"Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn't changed. I have always been concerned for [Daniel's] safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me," she wrote.
The baby mama continued, "Like everyone else, I learned of the horrific event through a news alert on my phone while sitting next to Daniel. I still know only what is publicly available. My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a wide ripple effect, touching many lives."
She concluded the post by writing, "I understand that we live in a very public world, but my hope is that as my son grows, he can be seen and understood apart from this story. At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace. Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me."