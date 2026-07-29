or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nick Cannon
OK LogoNEWS

Nick Cannon Laughs Off Child Support for His 12 Kids in Playful Reel With Baby Mama Bre Tiesi

Photo of Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi
Source: MEGA

Bre Tiesi confronted Nick Cannon in a humorous skit about child support as he offered a series of playful excuses.

Profile Image

July 29 2026, Updated 3:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon joked his way through a fictional child support demand in a playful Instagram Reel with Bre Tiesi, offering a series of over-the-top excuses that quickly amused fans.

Tiesi opened the reel by saying, "Nick, it’s time to pay child support."

He immediately responded with, "Como se what?"

After she repeated herself, Cannon joked, "No, I don’t, I’m Amish."

The lighthearted clip, which the pair shared on July 25, showed Love Don’t Cost a Thing star joking his way through several exaggerated responses while Tiesi tried to keep him on track.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nick Cannon joked that getting the vaccine meant he did not have to pay child support during the playful Instagram Reel after Bre Tiesi challenged his earlier excuse.
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Nick Cannon joked that getting the vaccine meant he did not have to pay child support during the playful Instagram Reel after Bre Tiesi challenged his earlier excuse.

Tiesi then questioned what that had to do with anything and reminded him that he still had to pay child support.

Cannon then fired back with another excuse.

"No I don’t!" he quipped. "I got the vaccine!"

The jokes continued as Cannon claimed he did not have to pay child support if he had more than 10 children.

Tiesi quickly corrected him, saying, "That’s only in foreign countries, like China."

The pair captioned the reel, "When it’s time to start paying child support…."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon Is Father to 12 Children

Image of Nick Cannon joked during the playful Instagram Reel that having more than 10 children meant he did not have to pay child support before Bre Tiesi corrected him.
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

Nick Cannon joked during the playful Instagram Reel that having more than 10 children meant he did not have to pay child support before Bre Tiesi corrected him.

According to E! News, Cannon shares a four-year-old son, Legendary Love, with Tiesi. He is also the father of 15-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

He shares Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell. Cannon is also dad to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as Beautiful Zeppelin, with Abby De La Rosa.

His family also includes his daughters, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott also welcomed son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

MORE ON:
Nick Cannon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon Previously Explained His Mother's Day Tradition

Image of Nick Cannon reflected on how he helped his children choose personalized Mother's Day gifts for their moms.
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon reflected on how he helped his children choose personalized Mother's Day gifts for their moms.

Although Cannon has children with six women, he previously said Mother's Day was focused on his own mom.

During the May 2 episode of "The TMZ" podcast, Cannon explained how he approached the holiday, while still making sure the mothers of his children received thoughtful gifts.

He said, "I'm spending time with my mother."

Cannon added, "It's Mother's Day. It's not Baby Mama's Day!"

He also explained that he helped his children choose personalized presents for their mothers instead of giving everyone identical gifts.

"I appreciate them, but they get stuff from the kids," Cannon revealed.

He added, "I try to make whatever the gift is custom [and] that the kids are a part of it, but it's always nice. They're not gonna get the same thing because they ain't got the same kids."

Bre Tiesi Previously Defended Nick Cannon

Image of Bre Tiesi previously said she would never have allowed Nick Cannon to appear on her Netflix series because she felt he was not treated with respect.
Source: MEGA

Bre Tiesi previously said she would never have allowed Nick Cannon to appear on her Netflix series because she felt he was not treated with respect.

Tiesi has publicly defended Cannon in the past, especially when discussing how he was portrayed on television.

After speaking out in his defense on screen, she told Us Weekly in November 2025 that she had no interest in having Cannon appear on her hit Netflix series.

Tiesi admitted, "No. I would never subject [Nick] to that. I will never subject him to a show that did not show him an ounce of respect or grace."

"I would never allow that," she concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.