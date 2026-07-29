NEWS Nick Cannon Laughs Off Child Support for His 12 Kids in Playful Reel With Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Source: MEGA Bre Tiesi confronted Nick Cannon in a humorous skit about child support as he offered a series of playful excuses. OK! Staff July 29 2026, Updated 3:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Nick Cannon joked his way through a fictional child support demand in a playful Instagram Reel with Bre Tiesi, offering a series of over-the-top excuses that quickly amused fans. Tiesi opened the reel by saying, "Nick, it’s time to pay child support." He immediately responded with, "Como se what?" After she repeated herself, Cannon joked, "No, I don’t, I’m Amish." The lighthearted clip, which the pair shared on July 25, showed Love Don’t Cost a Thing star joking his way through several exaggerated responses while Tiesi tried to keep him on track.

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Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram Nick Cannon joked that getting the vaccine meant he did not have to pay child support during the playful Instagram Reel after Bre Tiesi challenged his earlier excuse.

Tiesi then questioned what that had to do with anything and reminded him that he still had to pay child support. Cannon then fired back with another excuse. "No I don’t!" he quipped. "I got the vaccine!" The jokes continued as Cannon claimed he did not have to pay child support if he had more than 10 children. Tiesi quickly corrected him, saying, "That’s only in foreign countries, like China." The pair captioned the reel, "When it’s time to start paying child support…."

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Nick Cannon Is Father to 12 Children

Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram Nick Cannon joked during the playful Instagram Reel that having more than 10 children meant he did not have to pay child support before Bre Tiesi corrected him.

According to E! News, Cannon shares a four-year-old son, Legendary Love, with Tiesi. He is also the father of 15-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. He shares Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell. Cannon is also dad to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as Beautiful Zeppelin, with Abby De La Rosa. His family also includes his daughters, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott also welcomed son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

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Nick Cannon Previously Explained His Mother's Day Tradition

Source: MEGA Nick Cannon reflected on how he helped his children choose personalized Mother's Day gifts for their moms.

Although Cannon has children with six women, he previously said Mother's Day was focused on his own mom. During the May 2 episode of "The TMZ" podcast, Cannon explained how he approached the holiday, while still making sure the mothers of his children received thoughtful gifts. He said, "I'm spending time with my mother." Cannon added, "It's Mother's Day. It's not Baby Mama's Day!" He also explained that he helped his children choose personalized presents for their mothers instead of giving everyone identical gifts. "I appreciate them, but they get stuff from the kids," Cannon revealed. He added, "I try to make whatever the gift is custom [and] that the kids are a part of it, but it's always nice. They're not gonna get the same thing because they ain't got the same kids."

Bre Tiesi Previously Defended Nick Cannon

Source: MEGA Bre Tiesi previously said she would never have allowed Nick Cannon to appear on her Netflix series because she felt he was not treated with respect.