Who Is Lanisha Cole? Get To Know Nick Cannon's Newest Baby Mama

"The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way," Cole added, during her first few hours of motherhood.

Prior to her pregnancy with Cannon's child, Cole was most popularly known for her role as a rotating model for eight seasons of The Price Is Right — during both Bob Barker and Drew Carey's time as hosts.

The brunette babe also appeared in various music videos, most famously starring in Pharrell William's "Frontin" music video.