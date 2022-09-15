Who Is Lanisha Cole? Get To Know Nick Cannon's Newest Baby Mama
Lanisha Cole just gave birth to the newest member of Nick Cannon's family, officially making him a father of nine — and counting.
"Today has been such a special day for us," the model wrote in an Instagram post upon arrival of the baby on Wednesday, September 14. "I can't tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world."
"The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way," Cole added, during her first few hours of motherhood.
Prior to her pregnancy with Cannon's child, Cole was most popularly known for her role as a rotating model for eight seasons of The Price Is Right — during both Bob Barker and Drew Carey's time as hosts.
The brunette babe also appeared in various music videos, most famously starring in Pharrell William's "Frontin" music video.
"She's surrounded by so much love and I'm already obsessed with her!" Cole shared. "And you already know there'll be no shortage of pics and videos lol."
The 40-year-old continued her highlight reel of baby updates with an adorable video of Cannon. "The way he smiles at her," wrote the model in text over a black and white video of the Wild N' Out host flashing a shining smile at his new daughter.
Among happy family member includes the mother-of-one's father, Rudy Cole.
"Congratulations to my daughter @misslanishacole on the birth of my beautiful granddaughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon!," wrote the artist.
As the television host took to social media with an adorable announcement of his newest baby girl, he also asked for the public to respect Cole's new life of motherhood — even though she is the sixth woman to give birth to the Cannon's rapidly expanding family.
"@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood," he wrote via Instagram. "Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted."